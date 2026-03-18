Dogecoin Removed Zero From Its Price, But There Are 3 Reasons Why It Is Temporary

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Recently, Dogecoin surged back above the $0.10 mark, essentially removing a zero from its price and momentarily boosting retail traders' moods. The meme coin community is often excited by such moves because psychologically round levels tend to draw attention.

However, the move above $0.10 might not be as significant as it first appears. This development may turn out to be transient rather than the start of a long-term rally, for a number of structural and technical reasons.

Is it psychologically appealing?

From a psychological perspective, crossing $0.10 might seem significant, but over the past year, the level has repeatedly failed to hold. Dogecoin has not proven to be a dependable support zone because it has repeatedly moved above and below this threshold. Frequently broken levels in technical analysis tend to become less significant. The impact of $0.10 on the overall trend is still limited because it has been crossed and lost multiple times.

Real DOGE barrier

The 50 EMA is the actual technical barrier. Technically speaking, resistance above the current price is more pertinent. The main dynamic resistance during the current downtrend is still the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), which is positioned above the $0.10 threshold.

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The overall market structure continues to benefit sellers as long as DOGE stays below the 50 EMA. Reclaiming the 50 EMA has historically been the first indication that a trend reversal may be in progress. Any move above $0.10, in the absence of that breakout, is not a confirmed bullish shift but rather a part of a larger consolidation or short-term bounce.

True historical resistance

The true resistance is $0.11. The most recent rejection point on the chart, $0.11, is where the most direct technical resistance is located. This level represents the most recent instance in which sellers reclaimed control and lowered the price.

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This area will probably be the first significant test for buyers if Dogecoin makes an effort to continue its recovery. The continuous pattern of lower highs that has characterized the asset’s downtrend would be strengthened if $0.11 is not broken.