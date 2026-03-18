AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Removed Zero From Its Price, But There Are 3 Reasons Why It Is Temporary

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 18/03/2026 - 8:56
    Dogecoin's zero removal attempt is no longer relevant in terms of longer-term price performance.
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin Removed Zero From Its Price, But There Are 3 Reasons Why It Is Temporary
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    Recently, Dogecoin surged back above the $0.10 mark, essentially removing a zero from its price and momentarily boosting retail traders' moods. The meme coin community is often excited by such moves because psychologically round levels tend to draw attention.

    However, the move above $0.10 might not be as significant as it first appears. This development may turn out to be transient rather than the start of a long-term rally, for a number of structural and technical reasons.

    Is it psychologically appealing?

    From a psychological perspective, crossing $0.10 might seem significant, but over the past year, the level has repeatedly failed to hold. Dogecoin has not proven to be a dependable support zone because it has repeatedly moved above and below this threshold. Frequently broken levels in technical analysis tend to become less significant. The impact of $0.10 on the overall trend is still limited because it has been crossed and lost multiple times.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Officially Recognized as Non-Security in New SEC Guidance Crypto Market Review: Is Bitcoin Ready for $100,000? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Market Denied Abruptly, Ethereum's (ETH) Next Key Resistances Are Clear Now
    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Real DOGE barrier

    The 50 EMA is the actual technical barrier. Technically speaking, resistance above the current price is more pertinent. The main dynamic resistance during the current downtrend is still the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), which is positioned above the $0.10 threshold.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/16/2026 - 08:30
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Erases Zero as Price Rallies 11%
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    The overall market structure continues to benefit sellers as long as DOGE stays below the 50 EMA. Reclaiming the 50 EMA has historically been the first indication that a trend reversal may be in progress. Any move above $0.10, in the absence of that breakout, is not a confirmed bullish shift but rather a part of a larger consolidation or short-term bounce.

    True historical resistance

    The true resistance is $0.11. The most recent rejection point on the chart, $0.11, is where the most direct technical resistance is located. This level represents the most recent instance in which sellers reclaimed control and lowered the price. 

    Advertisement

    This area will probably be the first significant test for buyers if Dogecoin makes an effort to continue its recovery. The continuous pattern of lower highs that has characterized the asset’s downtrend would be strengthened if $0.11 is not broken.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 18, 2026 - 6:31
    Kiyosaki Tells Followers to Buy Bitcoin and Ethereum Now Ahead of Market Crash
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 18, 2026 - 5:34
    XRP Officially Recognized as Non-Security in New SEC Guidance
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Aster Chain Launch: Deﬁning a New Era for Onchain Privacy and Transparency
    LetsExchange reaches five-year milestone with continued ecosystem growth
    Ocean Network launches beta for affordable P2P GPU orchestration
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 18, 2026 - 8:56
    Dogecoin Removed Zero From Its Price, But There Are 3 Reasons Why It Is Temporary
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 18, 2026 - 6:31
    Kiyosaki Tells Followers to Buy Bitcoin and Ethereum Now Ahead of Market Crash
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 18, 2026 - 5:34
    XRP Officially Recognized as Non-Security in New SEC Guidance
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all