Kiyosaki Tells Followers to Buy Bitcoin and Ethereum Now Ahead of Market Crash

Bestselling "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki is once again sounding the alarm on the global economy. He has warned his millions of followers that the "biggest bubble bust" in history is pretty much imminent.

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On the cusp of what could be a catastrophic market event that wipes out traditional wealth, the prominent financial commentator urged investors to accumulate hard assets (specifically Bitcoin, Ethereum, gold, and silver)

The bubble, the pin, and the rule

According to Kiyosaki, the current financial system is an unsustainable bubble waiting for a "pin" to pop it.

He admits he does not know exactly what specific macroeconomic or geopolitical event will serve as that pin. However, insists that the timeline is rapidly accelerating. "It’s not IF. It’s WHEN," he stated.

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Kiyosaki is advising his followers to buy risk-off assets immediately.

He has quoted a principle from his famous "Rich Dad" philosophy: "Your profit is made when you buy... not when you sell."

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Investors, as he argues, will get richer while the unprepared majority gets poorer.

Post-crash price targets

Should a Global Financial Crisis (GFC) style event occur, Kiyosaki predicts that fiat currencies will plummet, sending hard assets and decentralized digital currencies "to the stars."

He expects the Bitcoin (BTC) price to reach $750,000 per coin. Meanwhile, Kiyosaki's aggressive buying spree isn't entirely reckless since he claims his portfolio is hedged against global instability.

Even if his apocalyptic market predictions are wrong, Kiyosaki remains confident in his financial safety net. "If I am wrong, I still have cash flow from my real estate and businesses," he noted, ultimately advising his followers to do whatever is safest and best for their own personal financial situations.