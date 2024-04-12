Advertisement
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 12

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is the price of SHIB ready for a bounce?
    Fri, 12/04/2024 - 17:59
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 12
    The cryptocurrency market is still facing a correction, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has declined by 1.89% since yesterday.

    Despite today's fall, the price of SHIB keeps looking bearish as it is returning to the local support level of $0.00002662. 

    If the bar closes near it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout to the $0.000026 zone.

    On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB has once again bounced off the $0.000028 zone. At the moment, one should pay attention to the nearest interim area of $0.000026. If buyers lose it, the drop may lead to the test of $0.000024-$0.000025 soon.

    On the weekly chart, there are also no reversal signals yet. If the candle closes below the previous bar low, there is a high chance to see a test of the support of $0.00002380 until the end of the month.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002694 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

