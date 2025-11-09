AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for November 9

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 9/11/2025 - 15:48
    Can the rate of SHIB fix above $0.000010 by the end of the week?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is neither bullish nor bearish on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has gone up by almost 2% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is trying to fix above the local resistance of $0.00000998. If it happens and the daily bar closes far from that mark, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.00001010-$0.00001020 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is less bullish. One should pay attention to the candle closure in terms of the resistance of $0.00001069. While the price is below that mark, bears remain more powerful than bulls.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB has bounced off the support of $0.00000832.

