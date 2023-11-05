Advertisement
Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Analysis for November 5

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Does SHIB have power for further rise?
Sun, 11/05/2023 - 14:23
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The situation has not changed since yesterday as buyers are still holding the initiative on the market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has increased by 3.55% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB might have set a local peak at $0.00000832. If the decline continues and the daily bar closes far from that mark, the correction may lead to a test of the support level at $0.00000789 soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the resistance level formed by the false breakout.

If the candle closes with a long wick, bears might locally seize the initiative, which could lead to a drop to the $0.0000080 zone next week.

Image by TradingView

A slightly different picture is on the weekly chart. If the bar closes above the previous candle peak, traders are likely to see a further upward move to the next resistance level at $0.00000854.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000817 at press time.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

