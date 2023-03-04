Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 4

Sat, 03/04/2023 - 14:31
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which top coin has highest chances to rise next week?
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 4
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The weekend has started with a bounce back on the cryptocurrency market.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has slightly risen by 0.17% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is again below the $23,000 mark, which means that bears have locally seized the initiative.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for March 3

If buyers cannot restore the rate shortly, there are high chances to see a further decline to the support level at $21,473 by the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $22,376 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the bounce back of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 0.12%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Even though Ethereum (ETH) is located in the middle of the channel, it is looking bearish as the rate is near the interim support at $1,558. If the candle closes near that mark, one can expect a decline below the $1,500 area next week.

Ethereum is trading at $1,569 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has gained the most value from the list today, rising by 2.15%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Despite today's rise, XRP has not accumulated enough power for further growth. Thus, the rate is still below the important $0.40 zone, which confirms the ongoing sellers' pressure. In this case, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the range of $0.37-$0.38.

XRP is trading at $0.3755 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image 'Bitfinex, Tether Proud Partners of Global Law Enforcement': Tether's Statement on 'WSJ FUD'
03/04/2023 - 13:36
'Bitfinex, Tether Proud Partners of Global Law Enforcement': Tether's Statement on 'WSJ FUD'
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image XRP Price Might Recover if This Is Done: XRPL Node Account
03/04/2023 - 12:38
XRP Price Might Recover if This Is Done: XRPL Node Account
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 235.4 Million Dogecoin Moved by Top-20 DOGE Whales as Elon Musk Made His Crypto Statement
03/04/2023 - 12:20
235.4 Million Dogecoin Moved by Top-20 DOGE Whales as Elon Musk Made His Crypto Statement
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan