BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 4

Original U.Today article

Which top coin has highest chances to rise next week?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend has started with a bounce back on the cryptocurrency market.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has slightly risen by 0.17% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is again below the $23,000 mark, which means that bears have locally seized the initiative.

If buyers cannot restore the rate shortly, there are high chances to see a further decline to the support level at $21,473 by the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $22,376 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the bounce back of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 0.12%.

Even though Ethereum (ETH) is located in the middle of the channel, it is looking bearish as the rate is near the interim support at $1,558. If the candle closes near that mark, one can expect a decline below the $1,500 area next week.

Ethereum is trading at $1,569 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has gained the most value from the list today, rising by 2.15%.

Despite today's rise, XRP has not accumulated enough power for further growth. Thus, the rate is still below the important $0.40 zone, which confirms the ongoing sellers' pressure. In this case, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the range of $0.37-$0.38.

XRP is trading at $0.3755 at press time.