Original U.Today article

DOGE and LEASH Price Analysis for March 4

Sat, 03/04/2023 - 19:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is drop of DOGE and LEASH going to last?
DOGE and LEASH Price Analysis for March 4
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Even though the day started positively for most of the coins, bulls could not withstand bears' pressure.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 0.59% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

The price of DOGE has broken the support level at $0.07878, which means that sellers are again more powerful than buyers. While the rate is below that mark, a further decline to the $0.070 zone is more likely.

DOGE is trading at $0.07633 at press time.

LEASH/USD

Doge Killer (LEASH) has followed the rise of DOGE, going up by 0.54%.

LEASH/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of LEASH has fixed below the support at $532.1. At the moment, the more likely scenario is a decline to the zone of $500.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for March 3

Furthermore, the volume is going down, which means that bulls are not ready to buy at the current levels.

LEASH is trading at $524.3 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction #LEASH price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image These Bitcoin (BTC) Price Indicators Might Signal Next Rally
03/04/2023 - 17:24
These Bitcoin (BTC) Price Indicators Might Signal Next Rally
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Uniswap (UNI) Mobile Wallet Launches in Limited Release for This Reason
03/04/2023 - 16:47
Uniswap (UNI) Mobile Wallet Launches in Limited Release for This Reason
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Circle Releases Crucial Update on USDC/Silvergate Issues
03/04/2023 - 16:29
Circle Releases Crucial Update on USDC/Silvergate Issues
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov