DOGE and LEASH Price Analysis for March 4

Even though the day started positively for most of the coins, bulls could not withstand bears' pressure.
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has increased by 0.59% over the last 24 hours.
The price of DOGE has broken the support level at $0.07878, which means that sellers are again more powerful than buyers. While the rate is below that mark, a further decline to the $0.070 zone is more likely.
DOGE is trading at $0.07633 at press time.
LEASH/USD
Doge Killer (LEASH) has followed the rise of DOGE, going up by 0.54%.
On the daily chart, the price of LEASH has fixed below the support at $532.1. At the moment, the more likely scenario is a decline to the zone of $500.
Furthermore, the volume is going down, which means that bulls are not ready to buy at the current levels.
LEASH is trading at $524.3 at press time.