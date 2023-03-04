DOGE and LEASH Price Analysis for March 4

Original U.Today article

How long is drop of DOGE and LEASH going to last?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Even though the day started positively for most of the coins, bulls could not withstand bears' pressure.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 0.59% over the last 24 hours.

The price of DOGE has broken the support level at $0.07878, which means that sellers are again more powerful than buyers. While the rate is below that mark, a further decline to the $0.070 zone is more likely.

DOGE is trading at $0.07633 at press time.

LEASH/USD

Doge Killer (LEASH) has followed the rise of DOGE, going up by 0.54%.

On the daily chart, the price of LEASH has fixed below the support at $532.1. At the moment, the more likely scenario is a decline to the zone of $500.

Furthermore, the volume is going down, which means that bulls are not ready to buy at the current levels.

LEASH is trading at $524.3 at press time.