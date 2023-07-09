SHIB Price Analysis for July 9

Original U.Today article

How long can growth of SHIB last?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market keeps trading sideways, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has risen by 5.71% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is trading near the local resistance after a bounce back from the support level at $0.00000758. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, the breakout may lead to a test of the $0.000008 zone tomorrow.

Despite today's growth, the rate of SHIB has not accumulated enough energy for a midterm rise yet as the price is far from the resistance.

However, if the upward move to $0.000008 continues, a test of the $0.00000850-$0.000009 area may happen shortly.

On the weekly chart, traders should pay attention to the bar closure. If it occurs above the previous candle peak at $0.00000797, there is a possibility to see a test of the resistance at $0.00000824 by the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000775 at press time.