    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for January 18

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 18/01/2026 - 17:16
    Can the drop of SHIB lead to a test of the $0.0000080 range next week?
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 18
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market remains mainly green at the end of the week, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has declined by 2.42% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is on the way to the local support at $0.00000833. If a breakout happens, the drop is likely to continue to the $0.00000820-$0.00000830 range shortly.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is also more bearish than bullish. The rate of SHIB is approaching the support at $0.00000826, which means bulls are not ready to seize the initiative yet.

    In this case, traders may see an ongoing drop to the $0.0000080 zone over the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is less clear. The price of the meme coin is far from the support and resistance levels. As neither buyers nor sellers are dominating, traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves by the end of the month.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00000836 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
