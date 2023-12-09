Advertisement
SHIB Price Analysis for December 9

Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect local decline of SHIB?
Sat, 12/09/2023 - 17:00
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers keep dominating on the market, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has risen by 1% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the price of SHIB is looking bearish on the hourly chart as the rate is near the support level. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the breakout may lead to a further decline to $0.00001. 

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of SHIB has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar peak. 

If bears' pressure continues, one can expect an ongoing correction to the $0.00000950 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there is a chance of a further upward move if the candle closes near the interim level of $0.00001050. In this case, a bull run may lead to a test of the resistance at the $0.00001136 level.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001016 at press time.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

