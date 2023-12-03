Advertisement
SHIB Price Analysis for December 3

Denys Serhiichuk
How long may sideways trading of SHIB last?
Sun, 12/03/2023 - 18:00
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The bullish trend continues on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has risen by 0.74% over the past day.

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has bounced off the support level of $0.00000844. If the daily bar closes far from it, bulls may again seize the initiative, which can lead to $0.00000855 soon.

Today's move has not affected the technical position of SHIB on the daily time frame. If buyers want to be back in the game, they need to return the price to the resistance level of $0.00000866.

Only in that case is there a chance to see further growth.

A similar situation is on the weekly chart. The price is trading within the previous bar, which means that neither side has accumulated enough energy for a further move. In this case, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.0000080-$0.00000850 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000848 at press time.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

