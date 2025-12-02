Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for December 2

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 2/12/2025 - 16:09
    Can SHIB continue up to the $0.0000090 mark?.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The prices of all of the top 10 coins are rising today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has rocketed by almost 6% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is going up after a breakout of the local resistance of $0.00000803. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, bulls might not have accumulated enough energy for a continued upward move. 

    In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.0000080-$0.00000850 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Neither bulls nor bears are dominating on the weekly chart. The volume remains low, which means traders are unlikely to expect increased volatility soon.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00000839 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
