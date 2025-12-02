SHIB Price Analysis for December 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of all of the top 10 coins are rising today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has rocketed by almost 6% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is going up after a breakout of the local resistance of $0.00000803. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, bulls might not have accumulated enough energy for a continued upward move.

In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.0000080-$0.00000850 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

Neither bulls nor bears are dominating on the weekly chart. The volume remains low, which means traders are unlikely to expect increased volatility soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000839 at press time.