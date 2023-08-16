Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for August 16

Wed, 08/16/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can rate of XRP bounce back by end of week?
Sellers are controlling the situation at the beginning of the week, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has fallen by 4.87% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has set the local support level at $0.5906. If the bar closes in the area around $0.60, one can expect a bounce back to the $0.61 range tomorrow.

The opposite can be seen on the daily chart, as the rate is testing the support level again. Thus, the selling volume has increased, which means that buyers are not ready yet to buy XRP at current prices.

In this regard, there is a good possibility of seeing an ongoing decrease to the $0.5850-$0.59 zone.

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the $0.5960 level. If the candle closes below that mark, the decline may continue to the next support zone at $0.56. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.5960 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

