Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 16

Wed, 08/16/2023 - 15:50
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has price of Bitcoin (BTC) found local bottom?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 16
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Buyers could not hold the initiative for a long time and most of the coins are again in the red zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 1% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has set the local support level at $29,017. If the the bar closes above the $29,000 zone, there is a chance to see a local bounce back to the $29,200 mark soon.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of BTC is trading sideways as the price is far from the support and from the resistance. However, if the drop continues to the $28,750 mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $28,000 zone shortly.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

From the mid-term point of view, the situation is also rather bearish than bullish as the rate of BTC is on the way to test the support at $28,667.

Related
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 15

If the breakout happens, the decline may lead to the test of the $27,500-$28,000 range until the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $29,113 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Possible Dark Side of Shibarium Revealed by SHIB Influencer, Beware
08/16/2023 - 15:32
Possible Dark Side of Shibarium Revealed by SHIB Influencer, Beware
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image BitGo Secures $100 Million in Series C Round, Smashes Through $1.75 Billion Valuation
08/16/2023 - 15:15
BitGo Secures $100 Million in Series C Round, Smashes Through $1.75 Billion Valuation
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Elon Musk Mentions Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin in Exciting Tweet
08/16/2023 - 14:55
Elon Musk Mentions Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin in Exciting Tweet
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide