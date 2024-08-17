    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Prediction for August 17

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is SHIB powerful enough for continued growth?
    Sat, 17/08/2024 - 16:13
    Bulls are more powerful than bears at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has risen by 1.34% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is rising after a breakout of the resistance of $0.00001333. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, the upward move may lead to a test of the $0.00001350 area shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A less bullish picture is on the daily time frame. Even if the candle closes around the current prices, the energy might not be enough for a continued upward move.

    All in all, sideways trading in the area of $0.000013-$0.00001380 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the rate of SHIB remains below the support level of $0.00001266. If the drop to it continues, there is a chance of a breakout followed by a dump to the $0.000011-$0.000012 area.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001335 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

