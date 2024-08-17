SHIB Prediction for August 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are more powerful than bears at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has risen by 1.34% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is rising after a breakout of the resistance of $0.00001333. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, the upward move may lead to a test of the $0.00001350 area shortly.

A less bullish picture is on the daily time frame. Even if the candle closes around the current prices, the energy might not be enough for a continued upward move.

All in all, sideways trading in the area of $0.000013-$0.00001380 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

On the weekly chart, the rate of SHIB remains below the support level of $0.00001266. If the drop to it continues, there is a chance of a breakout followed by a dump to the $0.000011-$0.000012 area.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001335 at press time.