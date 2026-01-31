SHIB Dev Drops Surprising Analogy as Shiba Inu Community Awaits Fresh Update

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya breaks a brief silence on X with an analogy of artists and visionaries.

In a lengthy post on X, which he tagged "Misunderstood visionary," Dhairya highlights parallels between artists and visionaries, Vincent van Gogh, historical artists, Shytoshi Kusama and even Elon Musk.

According to Dhairya, history is filled with creators who poured their souls into their work, only to face rejection, mockery or indifference during their lifetimes.

Responding to the critics, Dhairya says historical precedent highlights the regret of mocking the "mad." He poses a question to critics: "were you here in 2020 when SHIB was a joke?" Vision built this, he added.

Dhairya noted that until now, the Shiba Inu community, referred to as the "SHIB Army" has largely ignored the attacks and FUD. Notwithstanding, Dhairya added that the SHIB Army can also push back and attack when needed, issuing a warning to fudders, "Don't test us."

Any mental health parallel? Pure speculation—there’s no public diagnosis, no professional insight. His recent posts show intensity: religious themes, personal struggles, a mission beyond profit.

But before you play armchair psychiatrist, consider what you’re diagnosing:

A… — Kaal (@kaaldhairya) January 31, 2026

In recent times, Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama has faced criticism. Dhairya noted that this treatment mirrors historical patterns.

When SHIB gained millions of percent to reach an ATH in October 2021, Dhairya noted that Shytoshi Kusama was "adored" with millions calling him "genius, savior of retail investors." Bear markets and dips have seen criticism, FUD, accusations of scams and personal attacks for the Shiba Inu lead ambassador.

Dhairya highlighted crypto as being volatile, with many noting success as being tied to price. "Love the wins, blame the leader for losses. But building an ecosystem isn't just speculation, it's high-stakes, public, with real financial impact," Dhairya added.

Sunday ultra important

The Shiba Inu community is looking forward to Sunday, a day Shytoshi Kusama highlighted as being "ultra important."

In an earlier tweet, the Shiba Inu lead ambassador highlighted Sunday as "ultra important" for the SHIB community as he will be voicing out his thoughts for about two hours.

"Let me say this. Sunday is ultra important but it wont be short. It'll probably take me 2 hours or more to explain and get it all out. extremely important to the many," Kusama said.