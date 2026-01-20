AdvertisementAdvert.
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 1,344%: 28,863,518 SHIB Torched

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 20/01/2026 - 12:06
    Major Shiba Inu metric shows four-digit growth with almost 30 million coins destroyed.
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 1,344%: 28,863,518 SHIB Torched
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The SHIB community continues to remove massive amounts of SHIB meme coins from the circulating supply despite various hurdles in the meme coin’s price growth.

    According to the Shibburn tracking platform, over the past day, the SHIB army has managed to dispose of nearly 30 million coins, pushing the burn rate metric up by four digits.

    SHIB burns show fast 1,344% growth

    The aforementioned data source has revealed that over the past 24 hours, SHIB fans have removed a total of 28,863,518 SHIB from the circulating supply. The burns took place in several transactions: 28,000,000 SHIB, 341,698 SHIB and 500,000 Shiba Inu coins.

    All three were conducted by anonymous whales over the past day. The amount of 28,000,000 SHIB has been the largest single burn transfer over the past several days.

    Article image
    Image via Shibburn

    Last year, the SHIB team integrated a mechanism for automated SHIB burns on Shibarium. However, no large burns through it have been noticed this year. Overall, every transaction on Shibarium contributes to SHIB burns since a portion  of the transaction fees is set aside to be converted from BONE to SHIB later and then moved to an unspendable wallet.

    SHIB price recovery fails

    The second-largest meme coin has been striving to stage a price recovery after the 7% price fall experienced on Sunday; it crashed from $0.00000842 and hit the bottom at the $0.00000783 price level. This decline was followed by an attempt to recover, and earlier today, SHIB went up by almost 4%.

    However, this rise was immediately followed by a 3.41% decline. At press time, the major meme cryptocurrency is changing hands at $0.00000788 per coin.

    SHIB, along with the rest of the cryptocurrency market, has been mirroring Bitcoin’s recent price behavior; it dropped 3.62% on Sunday, and then it experienced a 2.34% decline earlier today when BTC went down from $93,000 to roughly $91,000. Legendary trader Peter Brandt has even forecast a further BTC price collapse to $60,000, saying that Bitcoin is unlikely to “go up forever” as many investors, including Michael Saylor, claim.

    Meanwhile, some investors are taking advantage of the price drop to increase their bets on Shiba Inu. As reported by U.Today previously, an anonymous whale that had been inactive for two years bought 15,182,013,963 SHIB on Binance and withdrew them to a cold wallet for long-term storage. That data was provided by the Arkham platform.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Bitcoin
