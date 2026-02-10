AdvertisementAdvert.
XRP Ledger Reflects Ripple's Institutional Adoption Strategy as It Hits All-Time High in Key Metrics

By Arman Shirinyan
Tue, 10/02/2026 - 11:54
XRP Ledger perfectly encapsulates the fundamental growth of the network.
XRP Ledger Reflects Ripple's Institutional Adoption Strategy as It Hits All-Time High in Key Metrics
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Even though there is still a lot of short-term selling pressure on XRP's market price, XRP Ledger is clearly indicating that network activity is accelerating. Even though price action recently fell toward the $1.40 region after a downward trend, on-chain metrics show a completely different story developing below the surface.

XRP Ledger keeps growing

According to recent data, the number of successful transactions on the XRP Ledger, as well as the number of transactions executed, have both increased to all-time highs in recent months. One of the busiest times in the network's history has been marked by a steady increase in daily transaction counts, which have surpassed prior peaks and maintained levels above two million transactions daily.

Article image
XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

Ripple's continuous drive for institutional adoption is closely correlated with this spike in activity. The business recently improved its custody platform, adding integrated staking capabilities and improved security architecture tailored to banks and other financial institutions.

How Ripple pushes infrastructural exposure

The objective is to facilitate the deployment of custody and staking services for institutions without requiring them to construct infrastructure from the ground up, or to manage their own validators. By lowering operational barriers, these upgrades enable traditional financial players to more quickly provide services and enter digital asset custody.

The current increase in transaction volumes seen across the XRP Ledger seems to be consistent with the idea that increased institutional participation usually translates into higher ledger usage.

Growing conjecture regarding ETF-related developments in the larger cryptocurrency market may also be a factor in the activity spike. Despite continued pressure on price performance, institutional positioning ahead of prospective ETF expansions or related financial products frequently result in increased asset movement and network utilization.

To put it briefly, the ledger itself is indicating increasing utility and adoption even though XRP's chart still shows bearish conditions. Despite temporary market weakness, rising transaction counts indicate that infrastructure-level growth is continuing. Network usage may remain robust if institutional adoption and ETF-related flows keep up, which could pave the way for future price stabilization when overall market sentiment improves.

