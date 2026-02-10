Ripple CEO: XRP Community Has Always Been Top Priority

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse reiterates the company's commitment to the XRP community. Garlinghouse was reacting to an X user who pointed out that Ripple has stayed true to its word in utilizing XRP as a bridge asset.

This follows the recently updated institutional DeFi blueprint for the XRP Ledger, with a compliance-focused infrastructure positioning XRP as a settlement and bridge asset.

The Ripple CEO expressed joy that the message is finally even more clear, which is that the XRP community has always being top priority for the company.

"Glad to see the message is (finally, even more) clear! XRP family has and always will be top of mind for Ripple," Garlinghouse stated.

Ripple is developing features to enhance XRP Ledger’s institutional utility, which strengthens the underlying demand and use cases for XRP.

Permissioned DEX, Permissioned Domains and Credentials with XRP as a bridge asset are expected to enhance XRP utility in auto-bridging, fee burn, reserve requirements, settlement and liquidity provision.

Native on-ledger credit markets through the Lending Protocol will allow XRP to both be borrowed and lent. XRP is also the default bridge asset in FX flows and settlement.

Features such as the MPT, Permissioned Domains, Lending Protocol and Confidential Transfers are expected to scale use cases for tokenized assets, FX and on-chain credit. Meanwhile, Credentials, Token Escrow and Batch Transactions will bring about use cases in compliance enhancing XRP's utility in governance and reserve box.

Important week arrives

On Feb. 11 and 12, XRP holders, builders, institutions and Ripple leaders will come together for XRP Community Day 2026.

Three live X Spaces will be hosted by Ripple on these two days, covering EMEA, the Americas and APAC regions. Feb. 11 is specifically for EMEA and the Americas, while Feb. 12 will cover the APAC region.

The Americas XRP Innovation Spotlight at XRP Community Day will see Evernorth, Gemini and Wormhole showcase how they are using XRP today and what is coming next on their roadmaps.

The Segment "Growth of Regulated XRP Investment Products" will dive into ETF and ETP growth, public-market demand, and what broader access to XRP looks like next. Rayhaneh Sharif Askary, head of product and research at Grayscale, Michael Dunn from Bitnomial and Matt Hougan from Bitwise will be participating in this session.