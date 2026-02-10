Ripple Extends Its UAE Zand Partnership With Extensive RLUSD Usage: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Reece Merrick, Ripple’s top executive in charge of the Middle East and Africa regions, has revealed to the crypto community that the San Francisco-based giant is expanding its partnership with a UAE-based bank, Zand.

In the expanded collaboration, greater emphasis will be placed on RLUSD usage and Ripple’s support of Zand’s own stablecoin, AEDZ — Zand AED.

Ripple expands RLUSD usage through Zand

Reece Merrick reminded the community about an important partnership announced by Ripple last year in the UAE — the blockchain and payments giant partnered with a major local bank, Zand. Now, Merrick says, the two players intend to expand their collaboration, with a lot of attention paid to Ripple’s RLUSD in it.

One of the bulletpoints here says that it will help set up direct liquidity solutions for Zand’s own stablecoin, AEDZ, denominated in AED.

Merrick stated that Ripple and the UAE bank will enable support for RLUSD and AEZD. What's more, AEDZ will begin to be issued on the XRP Ledger. There will be “a whole range of initiatives” relating to these two stablecoins, according to Ripple’s top executive.

Last year @Ripple agreed a payments partnership with UAE bank @Official_Zand



We’re now extending this partnership to explore a range of initiatives, from enabling support for Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin within Zand’s regulated digital asset custody, to direct liquidity solutions… https://t.co/4o7nZ0z9oM?from=article-links — Reece Merrick (@reece_merrick) February 10, 2026

Zand’s official X account also published a tweet on this topic, saying that Ripple and Zand are going to “help advance and support the digital economy” using innovative solutions based on AEDZ and RLUSD.

Zand’s tweet also said that the blockchain tech, stablecoins, as well as tokenization of assets, “can unlock powerful new use cases as traditional finance moves on-chain.” The banks expect the partnership with Ripple to result in vital advance on the global growth of the digital ecosystem.

116.6 million XRP moved between Binance and Kraken

Major on-chain tracker Whale Alert, which monitors large crypto transactions, has spotted a massive XRP transfer performed between two anonymous blockchain wallets. The amount transferred constituted 116,661,476 XRP valued at an impressive $165,955,281 at the time of the transaction.

However, a deeper look at the transaction’s details revealed that the 116,661,476 XRP were moved between subwallets that belong to two leading crypto exchanges — Binance and Kraken.

It could mean an OTC trade or liquidity rebalancing, data suggests. This move took place after the XRP price recovered from its 30% collapse faced within a single day last week and has been trading sideways since then.