Cardano Launches 'Major' Mainnet Upgrade, Triggers 30% Faster Sync

By Godfrey Benjamin
Tue, 10/02/2026 - 12:06
Cardano has unveiled its latest mainnet upgrade in a push to promote better exchange syncing.
Cardano Launches 'Major' Mainnet Upgrade, Triggers 30% Faster Sync
Cardano Foundation (CF) has announced the release of Cardano Rosetta Java v2.0.0. This is a major backend infrastructure upgrade to the Cardano (ADA) network, as it is a key tool for standardizing blockchain data access to the Rosetta API. The announcement was shared on the Cardano Foundation X page with the broader community.

Cardano upgrades for faster syncing

Notably, the aim is to allow for seamless integrations for exchanges and wallets without custom coding. The upgrade delivers a faster synchronization time with exchanges, which dropped from approximately 52 hours to 37 hours.

This offers about 30% faster syncing, which will reduce the downtime experienced and guarantee faster recovery.

This faster speed matters when an exchange needs to onboard Cardano or a service needs to resync from scratch. With the Cardano Rosetta Java v2.0.0, when infrastructure goes down, and there is a need for faster recovery, this becomes very critical.

The Cardano Rosetta Java v2.0.0 offers more reliable and future-proof infrastructure. Some of the key upgrades include newer Cardano nodes (v10.5.x), with Ouroboros Genesis support to provide better security and long-term scalability. The Mithril upgrade offers faster, safer blockchain data verification and the goal is to prevent edge-case failures on the blockchain.

Additionally, the upgrade guarantees a cleaner, more modular and easier-to-extend system. This is vital for future Cardano features and scaling plans for the blockchain.

The announcement serves as a reminder to developers to adjust their setup to meet the demanding requirements of the upgrade. A significant change requires that anyone upgrading must resync from "genesis." While this requirement appears painful in the short term, it should guarantee clean and consistent data.

Meanwhile, operators are now required to use Docker Compose or Kubernetes/Helm charts and no longer "one-click" Docker containers.

Improvements and market implications

With this upgrade by Cardano, exchanges and custodians can be certain of faster onboarding. The network should also experience more stable deposits and withdrawals. Additionally, the process of maintenance will be less stressful.

Cardano developers are assured of a better foundation for building tools, a cleaner schema and documentation.

Hence, by making the ecosystem more reliable for integration with other large platforms, Cardano’s operation should be seamless with fewer headaches.

This could have an indirect positive impact on ADA. As more exchanges support Cardano with a lower risk of deposit or withdrawal halts, it might increase adoption and boost the price outlook.

As of this writing, Cardano exchanges hands at $0.2635, which represents a 1.42% increase in the last 24 hours. However, trading volume remains down by 40.21% at $471.13 million within the same time frame.

