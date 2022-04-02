BTC, ETH, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for April 2

Original U.Today article

Which coins are likely to keep rising faster than Bitcoin (BTC)?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls could restore their positions as the weekend has begun with the market bouncing back.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 2.73% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, BTC has continued its growth after the bounceback from the support level at $44,776. If bulls can hold the zone around $47,000, the rise may continue to the resistance around $50,000 next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $46,798 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gained more than Bitcoin (BTC) with a rise of 5% since yesterday.

Ethereum (ETH) has broken the resistance level at $3,483 on the daily chart. The growth has been accompanied by an increased trading volume, which means that bulls are ready to keep the rise going.

In this case, the breakout may lead to a further upward move to $3,600-$3,700 in the next few days.

Ethereum is trading at $3,505 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has followed the rise of BTC, going up by almost 4%.

Cardano (ADA) remains bullish even though it is trading in the wide channel. If bulls' pressure continues, there is an opportunity to see a breakout of the $1.246 level next week.

ADA is trading at $1.187 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is not an exception to the rule, growing by 3.75% over the past 24 hours.

Binance Coin (BNB) has made a false breakout of the recently formed local resistance zone at $452.3. However, bulls do not seem ready to give up and are returning the price to the zone around $450.

If the daily candle fixes around this mark, buyers may accumulate energy for a breakout once again.

BNB is trading at $448.7 at press time.