AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Selling Bitcoin Now? BTC Price History Suggests November Is Worst Time to Exit

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 30/10/2025 - 14:56
    Selling Bitcoin at the end of October looks tempting after a 4.5% monthly decline, but more than a decade of data shows November is BTC's strongest month, with average gains of 40.5%.
    Advertisement
    Selling Bitcoin Now? BTC Price History Suggests November Is Worst Time to Exit
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin is ending October 2025 at around $108,918, reflecting a 4.5% monthly decline. While this percentage drop is not dramatic, it does interrupt the stability Bitcoin exhibited around the six-figure mark throughout the first half of the year. 

    Advertisement

    Still, anyone considering selling right now should at least glance at the monthly performance heatmap of the leading cryptocurrency as, according to one from Cryptorank, for more than a decade November has been Bitcoin’s statistical gold mine.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 10/29/2025 - 20:49
    Odds of BTC Hitting $130K This Month Drop to Nearly 0%
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Avoid Bearish Crash? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Big Price Battle in Two Days, Ethereum (ETH) Tumbles Below $4,000
    Morning Crypto Report: Elon Musk's SpaceX Resumes Strange Bitcoin Activity, XRP Ticker Debuts on Nasdaq, US-China Talks Trigger $824,470,000 Crypto Liquidations
    XRP ETF Flows Will Exceed What People Are Expecting, Analyst Predicts
    XRP-Based Loans to Launch in December, Ethereum to $5,000, Western Union to Introduce Solana-Based Stablecoin — Crypto News Digest

    The data speaks for itself. Since 2011, the average November return stands at 40.5%, with a median of 10.3%. Digging further reveals how legendary November 2013 was, with a 453.9% surge in just four weeks. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Bitcoin price history by CryptoRank

    Even in later cycles, such as November 2020 with a 42.9% surge, when institutions entered the market, or November 2023, with an 8.9% increase after a turbulent summer, the month played its role as the catalyst for the year-end "Santa rally."

    This year has not been smooth. February sank 17.5%, and March added another 2.1% drop. However, April through July brought green, stacking up and bringing Bitcoin back above $100,000. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 10/30/2025 - 11:42
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Investor Owen Gunden Moves $290,000,000 in BTC
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Given the Bitcoin price history context, the main coin is now entering a period that has historically seen its strongest performance. While past results do not necessarily predict future outcomes, they do influence investor psychology. 

    Selling Bitcoin into this situation is less about risk management and more about betting against consistent numbers for over a decade and missing the single strongest month of the year.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Oct 30, 2025 - 15:04
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Avoid Bearish Crash? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Big Price Battle in Two Days, Ethereum (ETH) Tumbles Below $4,000
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Price Analysis
    Oct 30, 2025 - 14:17
    XRP Price Analysis for October 30
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NOWPayments Launches $0 USDT (TRC20) Network Fee Offer for New Partners
    FUNToken Launches $5M Giveaway to Reward Its Global Community
    Mono Protocol’s Presale Stands Out In Q4 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Oct 30, 2025 - 15:04
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Avoid Bearish Crash? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Big Price Battle in Two Days, Ethereum (ETH) Tumbles Below $4,000
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 30, 2025 - 14:56
    Selling Bitcoin Now? BTC Price History Suggests November Is Worst Time to Exit
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 30, 2025 - 14:17
    XRP Price Analysis for October 30
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all