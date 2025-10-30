Selling Bitcoin Now? BTC Price History Suggests November Is Worst Time to Exit

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin is ending October 2025 at around $108,918, reflecting a 4.5% monthly decline. While this percentage drop is not dramatic, it does interrupt the stability Bitcoin exhibited around the six-figure mark throughout the first half of the year.

Still, anyone considering selling right now should at least glance at the monthly performance heatmap of the leading cryptocurrency as, according to one from Cryptorank, for more than a decade November has been Bitcoin’s statistical gold mine.

The data speaks for itself. Since 2011, the average November return stands at 40.5%, with a median of 10.3%. Digging further reveals how legendary November 2013 was, with a 453.9% surge in just four weeks.

Bitcoin price history by CryptoRank

Even in later cycles, such as November 2020 with a 42.9% surge, when institutions entered the market, or November 2023, with an 8.9% increase after a turbulent summer, the month played its role as the catalyst for the year-end "Santa rally."

This year has not been smooth. February sank 17.5%, and March added another 2.1% drop. However, April through July brought green, stacking up and bringing Bitcoin back above $100,000.

Given the Bitcoin price history context, the main coin is now entering a period that has historically seen its strongest performance. While past results do not necessarily predict future outcomes, they do influence investor psychology.

Selling Bitcoin into this situation is less about risk management and more about betting against consistent numbers for over a decade and missing the single strongest month of the year.