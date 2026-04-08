Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Admits He Was Wrong, XRP Investors Come Back to ETF Market With $3.32 Million Fresh Inflows, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets 33% Upside as Ethereum Proxy: Morning Crypto Report

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TL;DR

Satoshi mystery shift: Self-proclaimed Bitcoin creator Craig Wright admits his strategy failed, while a new NYT investigation points to Adam Back as the true Satoshi.

XRP's institutional resurgence: Bitwise and Franklin Templeton drive $3.32 million in fresh ETF inflows, as investors bet on the upcoming "Clarity Act."

SHIB technical breakout: Shiba Inu coin acts as an Ethereum proxy, targeting a 33% upside to $0.00000812.

Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin surges past $72,000 as geopolitical deescalation triggers a rotation from defensive assets back into crypto.

Final battle for name of Satoshi Nakamoto

Midweek, the crypto industry faced a structural shift. Longtime claimant to the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, Craig Wright, publicly acknowledged flaws in his strategy, while a new investigation by the New York Times placed Adam Back at the center of the narrative around Bitcoin’s creator.

Wright shifted from his usual aggressive rhetoric to a more reflective admission. In a recent post, he stated that he had been mistaken in believing that the technological nature and scalability of Bitcoin would automatically secure recognition.

He noted that people choose Bitcoin for its architecture, convenience and familiarity. Wright also emphasized that his goal was to create digital money, not profit.

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He now accepts that the majority, including banks, companies and users, will choose legacy systems to preserve balance. While he does not abandon the idea that he is Satoshi, despite a U.K. court ruling stating otherwise, he admits he was wrong in how he viewed Bitcoin itself.

There’s something else I have to admit, and it sits alongside everything I’ve said about failure and change.



I’ve been wrong in how I’ve approached what I wanted to achieve with Bitcoin.



Not in the sense people will assume. Not in the slogans. Not in the arguments you see… — S Tominaga (Aka Dr Craig Wright) (@CsTominaga) April 8, 2026

As Wright fades from the spotlight, the New York Times published an extensive report suggesting that Satoshi Nakamoto is most likely Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream. The arguments include linguistic analysis, Back’s period of silence between 2008 and 2011 aligning with Bitcoin’s development phase and the fact that Back created Hashcash, a key element referenced in the Bitcoin whitepaper.

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Back quickly denied the claims, as he has done before, as after an HBO documentary in 2024, calling the evidence circumstantial.

By mid-2026, the market seems to be moving beyond the Satoshi identity narrative. While Wright concedes defeat in imposing his version of events, the industry remains without a definitive answer, and even the strongest indirect evidence against Back collapses in the absence of direct proof.

XRP records $3.32 million in daily ETF inflows backed by Bitwise and Franklin Templeton

The crypto ETF market is recording increased interest from major players toward XRP. According to fresh data from SoSoValue, following the trading session on April 7, net inflows into spot XRP ETFs amounted to $3.32 million, marking one of the highest figures since mid-March.

The main volume of flows was driven by two key funds. Bitwise XRP ETF recorded inflows of $1.92 million, strengthening its position as the largest player in the segment, with cumulative inflows reaching $383.8 million. Franklin XRP ETF attracted $1.42 million, increasing its total assets under management to $322.96 million.

Total XRP Spot ETF Net Inflow, Source: SoSoValue

Other market participants, including Canary, 21Shares and Grayscale, showed zero daily dynamics while maintaining their current positions. At present, the total net assets of XRP ETFs in the U.S. have reached $921.57 million, which represents about 1.14% of XRP’s total market capitalization.

Cumulative inflows since the launch of the instrument in 2025 have officially exceeded $1.29 billion. This surge can be linked to two factors:

First, geopolitical deescalation and a temporary ceasefire reduced the fear index across markets and triggered a rotation from defensive assets into crypto, particularly XRP.

Second, against the backdrop of stagnating inflows into Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in early April, XRP is demonstrating a catch-up effect, attracting capital from those betting on regulatory clarity through the Clarity Act, which is still under consideration in the U.S. Senate.

Despite positive flow dynamics, XRP continues to trade below the key level of $1.50.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Proxy on ETH or trap at $0.000006?

While XRP is seeing renewed inflows amid rising risk appetite and the market is again discussing Bitcoin and the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, Shiba Inu coin maintains its position as the largest meme coin in the Ethereum ecosystem and is approaching a technical inflection point on the price chart.

Against the backdrop of renewed interest in altcoins, SHIB acts as a proxy asset for Ethereum; when ETH rises, speculative capital flows into Shiba Inu coin, amplifying volatility. The current market structure is centered around the 200-day moving average, which serves as a key boundary between the bearish and bullish phases.

Technical analysis of the TradingView chart points to a potential move from current levels around $0.000006 toward the resistance zone near $0.00000812. This range corresponds to a successful test of the 200-day average and implies a potential 33% increase without requiring a full trend reversal. It represents a return to mean strategies widely used on both crypto and traditional markets.

SHIB/USDT Daily Chart, Source: TradingView

Despite local optimism, SHIB continues to trade below this level. Key sell orders are concentrated around $0.0000063, which remains a strong support floor. A series of higher lows in March and early April suggests accumulation by larger players. This aligns with significant outflows from exchanges observed in recent weeks, including a net withdrawal of 228 billion tokens in a single day.

If ETH confirms upward movement and accumulates liquidity during periods of optimism, SHIB may extend toward the 200-day moving average. However, a sustained long-term move requires a confirmed breakout and consolidation above this level.

Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin thaw on geopolitical reversal

The digital asset market has entered a growth phase, effectively transitioning into a risk-on rally following the announcement of a ceasefire in the Middle East. This event removed the primary macroeconomic risk of recent weeks, leading to a 16% drop in oil prices and capital inflow into digital assets such as XRP.

Key checkpoints: