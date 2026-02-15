AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Schiff Claims Bitcoin Is Only 'Threat' to Its Own Buyers

By Alex Dovbnya
Sun, 15/02/2026 - 11:08
Prominent gold advocate Peter Schiff has dismissed Bitcoin’s relevance to the global financial system.
Advertisement
Schiff Claims Bitcoin Is Only 'Threat' to Its Own Buyers
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

Peter Schiff, the renowned gold advocate, has dismissed the notion that Bitcoin poses any systemic threat to traditional finance or his favorite precious metal.  

Schiff has argued that the only real danger Bitcoin presents is to the financial ruin of the investors who hold it.

"Only a threat to those who buy it"

The latest barrage of criticism began when user Jeff Swanson questioned Schiff’s relentless focus on an asset he claims is irrelevant.

HOT Stories
Crypto Market Review: XRP Consolidates Amid Low Volatility, DOGE Struggles at $0.10, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Testing Key Support? U.Today Crypto Digest: Shiba Inu Price Rebounds, Ex-Ripple CTO Calls Bitcoin ‘Dead End’, Goldman Sachs Owns 14% of XRP ETF

Swanson posited that Schiff’s obsession implies fear, stating, "You don’t debate imaginary issues. You debate real threats."

Advertisement

Schiff’s response was swift and dismissive. "Bitcoin is only a threat to those who buy it," Schiff retorted on February 14.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Fri, 02/13/2026 - 15:08
'Bitcoin Is a Zero': Peter Schiff Reignites Criticism as BTC Reacts to Softer CPI Print
ByGamza Khanzadaev

For Schiff, Bitcoin is not a rival to gold or a replacement for the dollar. He rejects the "digital gold" narrative entirely since he views the asset as a speculative bubble destined to burst.

Advertisement

"Bitcoin is going zero"

Schiff, who proudly identifies himself as "the loudest Bitcoin critic," claims his skepticism is rooted in a fundamental grasp of economics that crypto proponents lack.

"Actually I'm the loudest Bitcoin critic, but I have a strong understanding of how money actually works," he stated.

His outlook for the future of Bitcoin remains apocalyptically bearish. In a direct reply to MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor and other proponents, Schiff did not mince words regarding the asset's ultimate trajectory.

"Yes, Bitcoin is a zero," he declared on Feb. 13.

He further elaborated on this grim forecast in a separate thread, predicting mass insolvency for the current class of crypto investors.

#Bitcoin News #Peter Schiff
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 15, 2026 - 9:44
X Confirms No Direct Bitcoin Trading
ByAlex Dovbnya
News
Feb 15, 2026 - 8:16
SBI Doesn't Hold $10B in XRP, CEO Says
ByAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Paris Blockchain Week 2026 Where Institutions and Digital Assets Finally Meet
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 15, 2026 - 11:08
Schiff Claims Bitcoin Is Only 'Threat' to Its Own Buyers
Alex Dovbnya
News
Feb 15, 2026 - 9:44
X Confirms No Direct Bitcoin Trading
Alex Dovbnya
News
Feb 15, 2026 - 8:16
SBI Doesn't Hold $10B in XRP, CEO Says
Alex Dovbnya
Show all