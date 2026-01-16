Schiff: 'Big Moves' Coming in Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Economist and long-time Bitcoin skeptic Peter Schiff has urged investors to abandon digital assets in favor of physical commodities.

"Big moves are coming in precious metals and Bitcoin. Investors need to prepare. For gold and silver, that means buying more physical metal and loading up on still incredibly undervalued mining stocks," he said.

He claims that Bitcoin holders have to sell now before the next "crash."

"A huge sucker's rally"

Earlier this week, he also opined that there was a huge sucker’s rally in Bitcoin, dismissing the cryptocurrency's recent gains.

When asked why anyone would buy Bitcoin instead of gold or silver, he simply implied the choice made little sense in an uncertain macro world.

In another reply, he also took a shot at Saylor's Strategy, noting that the stock trades at a discount to its Bitcoin holdings, "the more Bitcoin you buy, the more MSTR’s share price should fall."

He argued that some traders were exiting gold and silver mining positions to chase short-term gains in Bitcoin ETFs and MicroStrategy ($MSTR), a move he deemed ill-advised.

"That’s a big mistake, and savvy traders should take advantage by buying mining stocks and selling Bitcoin and MSTR," Schiff said.

Earlier this week, the price of the leading cryptocurrency spiked to an intraday high of $97,939 on Jan. 14. However, it has since retraced its gains.

"Bitcoin will kill itself"

Schiff's long-term predictions are also not-so-rosy. In a social media post published on Jan. 7, Schiff predicted that Bitcoin would "kill itself and those who own it" by 2035.

In the meantime, investment firm VanEck is predicting that Bitcoin could potentially hit $1.9 million by 2050.

"These guys were hired to be bullish on Bitcoin. Their analysis is worthless," he snapped on Jan. 12.