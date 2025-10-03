AdvertisementAdvert.
    Scaramucci Praises Solana, $500 Trillion Opportunity, DoubleZero Kicks off to Optimize SOL Validators: Solana News Recap

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Fri, 3/10/2025 - 16:20
    While Anthony Scaramucci is excited about Solana's opportunities, the blockchain's team shares semi-ironic manifesto
    Scaramucci Praises Solana, $500 Trillion Opportunity, DoubleZero Kicks off to Optimize SOL Validators: Solana News Recap
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Major Ethereum (ETH) rival Solana (SOL) is going to be dominating the digital economy in five years, a seasoned investor says. Meanwhile, the blockchain mocks competitors with its $500 trillion tokenization manifesto.

    Solana (SOL) will have biggest market share in five years, top investor Scaramucci says

    Solana (SOL), a $125 billion blockchain, will be leading the way in terms of market share amid all L1s in 2030. Such a forecast was shared by Anthony Scaramucci, the founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital.

    Article image
    Image via Twitter

    The supremacy will be accomplished thanks to the role of Solana (SOL) as a technical architecture for real-world asset tokenization, stablecoins, bonds, stocks and so on. Commercial paper will also migrate to the Solana (SOL) blockchain, the investor says.

    He added that numerous banks in the United States are exploring the opportunities of Solana (SOL) as a tech infrastructure layer for their products. The adoption would highlight Solana's real utility as a technology.

    As covered by U.Today previously, Anthony Scaramucci frequently says that Solana (SOL) has all the chances to flip Ethereum (ETH) by market capitalization in the near future.

    Commentators on X recalled that Solana (SOL) is not the only cryptocurrency praised by Scaramucci. He is also an enthusiast of Avalanche (AVAX) and seasoned proponent of Bitcoin (BTC).

    $500 trillion manifesto released for Solana (SOL) community

    In a semi-ironic manner, Solana (SOL) is asking all of its community enthusiasts not to sleep on the next big thing, i.e., tokenization of NASDAQ-listed shares on the blockchain.

    Article image
    Image via Twitter

    Solana's (SOL) official account echoes the statement by Max Resnick, former Ethereum (ETH) researcher and lead economist of Solana (SOL) software developer Anza. 

    At the moment, the statement says, there is no opportunity for any other chain to onboard tokenized stocks as Solana can.

    Trillion dollars in securities are not asking to come on chain. They are coming to Solana whether we like it or not. We need to prepare.

    The result of this synergy would be mutually beneficial for both Solana (SOL) and the stock trading process as such. Solana (SOL) has all the chances to accomplish the status of "world's economy" provider in a "few quarters."

    As covered by U.Today previously, Solana (SOL) set a number of records in the RWA tokenization processes. In Q3, 2025, the protocol hit an all-time high in USD-denominated value of all tokenized products over $418 million.

    Solana (SOL), the sixth largest cryptocurrency, is up by 1.72% today. The Solana (SOL) price is trying to stay above $230.

    DoubleZero (2Z) finally launches in mainnet beta, token collapses

    Yesterday, Oct. 2, 2025, DoubleZero (2Z), a protocol designed to optimize collaboration in high-performance systems, announced the activation of its beta mainnet phase. Currently, the network's main focus is the optimization of Solana (SOL) validator interaction with each other.

    Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner at Dragonfly, a crypto fund, and a DoubleZero investor, explained the groundbreaking importance of the protocol:

    The only path to true speed-of-light transmission is dedicated fiber. That’s how YouTube moves data around the world—you can’t match it over the public Internet. 2Z is building that for blockchains. If it works, it will be bigger than just blockchains.

    Despite being in a very nascent stage, the protocol has already accomplished 100 million SOL staked on DoubleZero.

    The project has already released its token, dubbed 2Z. After hitting a peak price of $1.53, the token collapsed to $0.53 in just two hours. The community criticized the token for the imbalanced economic model, while some also suspect marketmakers on mass-selling their allocations.

    The token was immediately listed by Binance, OKX, Upbit and other tier-1 exchanges. At the same time, it continued to drop. As of press time, 2Z is available at $0.51 in USDT pairs.

    #Solana News #DoubleZero #Anthony Scaramucci
