Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Scaramucci: Blackstone and JPMorgan Could Start Using Solana

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 11/12/2025 - 14:53
    Scaramucci has predicted a massive institutional adoption boost for Solana.
    Advertisement
    Scaramucci: Blackstone and JPMorgan Could Start Using Solana
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    During his speech at Solana Breakpoint 2025, Anthony Scaramucci of SkyBridge Capital predicted that 2026 is going to be a breakthrough year for the most prominent "Ethereum killer." 

    Advertisement

    According to the American financier, a slew of large-scale companies of the likes of BlackRock, Blackstone, and JPMorgan could start using the network for transactions. 

    Earlier this month, Scaramucci predicted that Solana would be among the "big winners" when it comes to tokenization. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Loses 89% in Fee Revenue, Satoshi Nakamoto Appears at New York Stock Exchange, Bitcoin Rockets 3,065% in Liquidation Imbalance
    Strategy Might Sell Bitcoin, CEO Says
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH), King of Altcoins, Is Back; Is XRP Ready for Price Jump? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fails First Resistance Test
    BREAKING: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reacts to Fed's Latest Rate Cut

    SkyBridge Capital holds significant amounts of SOL on its balance sheet alongside Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    Scaramucci has publicly predicted that Solana could surpass Ethereum in market cap.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 12/09/2025 - 15:37
    Solana's New XRP Teaser Just Dropped, Ripple CTO Gets a Mention
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Capital participated as an investor alongside other major backers (like Jump Crypto, Multicoin Capital, and Galaxy) in deals tied to Solana ecosystem projects.

    Advertisement

    He has even penned his own book about the blockchain called "Solana Rising," which became available for pre-order in late November. 

    Hence, Scaramucci's bullishness is not particularly surprising. 

    Regulatory breakthrough

    Scaramucci claims that the CLARITY Act, a major framework for non-stablecoin digital assets, is going to pass despite some opposition from the Democrats. "I think it's very likely that it's going to be passed next year," he said. 

    The likely passage of the bill will create a pathway for the tokenization of real-world assets, Scaramucci predicts. 

    #Solana News #Anthony Scaramucci
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 14:00
    Ethereum's (ETH) 19% Mini-Rally Faked Out: What's Next for Price?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 13:51
    $392.5 Million ETH Long: Bitcoin OG Places Monster Bet on Ethereum
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTSE Unveils Stable Staking: A Major Initiative Offering Up to 500% APR
    BOLTS Launches Quantum-Resilience Pilot On Canton Network To Future-Proof $6T Real-World Assets
    Bitunix Integrates Fireblocks and Elliptic, Elevating Security and Compliance to Institutional-Grade
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 14:53
    Scaramucci: Blackstone and JPMorgan Could Start Using Solana
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 14:00
    Ethereum's (ETH) 19% Mini-Rally Faked Out: What's Next for Price?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 13:51
    $392.5 Million ETH Long: Bitcoin OG Places Monster Bet on Ethereum
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD