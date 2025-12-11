Scaramucci: Blackstone and JPMorgan Could Start Using Solana

During his speech at Solana Breakpoint 2025, Anthony Scaramucci of SkyBridge Capital predicted that 2026 is going to be a breakthrough year for the most prominent "Ethereum killer."

According to the American financier, a slew of large-scale companies of the likes of BlackRock, Blackstone, and JPMorgan could start using the network for transactions.

Earlier this month, Scaramucci predicted that Solana would be among the "big winners" when it comes to tokenization.

SkyBridge Capital holds significant amounts of SOL on its balance sheet alongside Bitcoin.

Scaramucci has publicly predicted that Solana could surpass Ethereum in market cap.

Capital participated as an investor alongside other major backers (like Jump Crypto, Multicoin Capital, and Galaxy) in deals tied to Solana ecosystem projects.

He has even penned his own book about the blockchain called "Solana Rising," which became available for pre-order in late November.

Hence, Scaramucci's bullishness is not particularly surprising.

Regulatory breakthrough

Scaramucci claims that the CLARITY Act, a major framework for non-stablecoin digital assets, is going to pass despite some opposition from the Democrats. "I think it's very likely that it's going to be passed next year," he said.

The likely passage of the bill will create a pathway for the tokenization of real-world assets, Scaramucci predicts.