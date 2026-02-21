SBI Issues Bonds Payout in XRP

Japan-based SBI Holdings, Inc. has announced the official release of a blockchain-based security token bond that rewards investors in XRP.

The development, which has sparked excitement across the XRP community, marks another milestone in XRP’s growing adoption and integration with traditional finance.

On Friday, Feb. 20, SBI Holdings released an official report that revealed that the company is issuing Security Token (ST) Bonds for individual investors with the total value worth about $64.6 million.

According to the company, the bonds are digitally registered and managed on blockchain infrastructure, allowing for electronic issuance, administration and redemption.

Bondholders to receive XRP rewards

Per the announcement, the bond was designed in a way that allows eligible investors to receive XRP benefits tied to their subscription amounts.

While the payments will be strictly issued in XRP , they will be distributed following respective interest payment dates, including in 2027, 2028 and at final maturity in 2029.

Furthermore, the bonds carry an indicative interest rate range of 1.85% to 2.45% per annum, with the final rate to be determined before issuance. Interest payments are set to occur twice annually, while the bonds have a three-year term, maturing in March 2029.

Nonetheless, the official statement revealed by the firm shows that the bonds are issued using the “ibet for Fin” blockchain platform developed by BOOSTRY Co., Ltd.

This move further establishes SBI’s relentless push into tokenized securities and on-chain financial products.

While the bonds will be issued in Japan, the issuance will be handled through SBI Securities, with Mizuho Bank serving as bond administrator.