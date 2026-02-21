AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    SBI Issues Bonds Payout in XRP

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 21/02/2026 - 15:57
    SBI Holdings has announced the launch of on-chain security token bonds that offer XRP payments to investors while utilizing XRP Ledger.
    Advertisement
    SBI Issues Bonds Payout in XRP
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Japan-based SBI Holdings, Inc. has announced the official release of a blockchain-based security token bond that rewards investors in XRP.

    Advertisement

    The development, which has sparked excitement across the XRP community, marks another milestone in XRP’s growing adoption and integration with traditional finance.

    On Friday, Feb. 20, SBI Holdings released an official report that revealed that the company is issuing Security Token (ST) Bonds for individual investors with the total value worth about $64.6 million.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu Price Momentum Returns In New Uptrend, Is Ethereum (ETH) Stuck in the Mud? Bitcoin Isn't Giving Up on $70,000 Ripple Secures Major Partnership With Deutsche Bank, XRP Price Breaks Key Support, Binance’s CZ Reveals His Role In UAE’s Bitcoin Mining Milestone — Crypto News Digest

    According to the company, the bonds are digitally registered and managed on blockchain infrastructure, allowing for electronic issuance, administration and redemption.

    Advertisement

    Bondholders to receive XRP rewards

    Per the announcement, the bond was designed in a way that allows eligible investors to receive XRP benefits tied to their subscription amounts.

    While the payments will be strictly issued in XRP, they will be distributed following respective interest payment dates, including in 2027, 2028 and at final maturity in 2029.

    Furthermore, the bonds carry an indicative interest rate range of 1.85% to 2.45% per annum, with the final rate to be determined before issuance. Interest payments are set to occur twice annually, while the bonds have a three-year term, maturing in March 2029.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 02/15/2026 - 08:16
    SBI Doesn't Hold $10B in XRP, CEO Says
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Nonetheless, the official statement revealed by the firm shows that the bonds are issued using the “ibet for Fin” blockchain platform developed by BOOSTRY Co., Ltd.

    This move further establishes SBI’s relentless push into tokenized securities and on-chain financial products.

    While the bonds will be issued in Japan, the issuance will be handled through SBI Securities, with Mizuho Bank serving as bond administrator.

    #XRP #SBI Group #XRP Ledger
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 21, 2026 - 15:29
    XRP MVRV Indicator Stays Negative Ahead of Next Price Move
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 21, 2026 - 14:28
    XRP Short Sellers Lead 1,190% 4-Hour Liquidation Imbalance
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Announces AUSTRAC Registration, Bolstering Security and Service for Australian Crypto Traders
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 Starts with Historic Footfall in Latin America
    Trust Wallet Launches Cash Deposits, Enabling Users to Convert Physical Cash Into Crypto
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
    “Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 21, 2026 - 15:57
    SBI Issues Bonds Payout in XRP
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Feb 21, 2026 - 15:29
    XRP MVRV Indicator Stays Negative Ahead of Next Price Move
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 21, 2026 - 14:28
    XRP Short Sellers Lead 1,190% 4-Hour Liquidation Imbalance
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all