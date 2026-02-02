AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Saylor's Strategy Places New $75.3 Million Bet on Bitcoin

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 2/02/2026 - 14:20
    Despite Bitcoin price sell-off, Strategy has topped up its BTC holdings with $75.3 million.
    Advertisement
    Saylor's Strategy Places New $75.3 Million Bet on Bitcoin
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    American business intelligence and software firm Strategy Inc has announced a fresh Bitcoin purchase. As revealed by Michael Saylor, the firm’s founder and chairman, his company bought a total of 855 new Bitcoin. This purchase comes as the price of Bitcoin crashed to a new low.

    Advertisement

    Strategy Bitcoin holdings

    Over the weekend, Michael Saylor hinted at plans to buy more BTC, a routine the company has maintained since 2020.

    As revealed, the firm made the purchase for $87,974 per Bitcoin. As of Feb. 1, the company reported that it HODLs a total of 713,502 BTC. It acquired this stash for approximately $54.26 billion at a valuation of $76,052 per Bitcoin.

    This average cost per Bitcoin has placed Strategy in an impossible spot amid the dwindling price of the coin. As of press time, the price of Bitcoin was changing hands at $77,843.32, down 0.73% in the past 24 hours.

    As the price crashed over the weekend, BTC fell below the company’s average purchase price, a twist that threatens its investors. Despite this intense sell-off, Michael Saylor and company executives have reiterated plans to continually buy Bitcoin as a strategic long-term asset.

    More firms buying Bitcoin dip

    Michael Saylor's is not the only bullish firm betting on Bitcoin. Binance exchange has also announced the purchase of $100,000,000 million worth of Bitcoin as part of its reserve strategy.

    While the general outlook of the market signals intense sell-off and volatility, pro-BTC firms are seeing a discount in the price of the coin.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 02/02/2026 - 05:56
    Cramer: Bitcoin Is Unreliable
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Notably, this positive disposition does not excuse the accrued losses incurred thus far. From its most recent Bitcoin purchase, Strategy has recorded more than $1 billion in unrealized losses.

    This drawdown has spread to other crypto treasury firms like Tom Lee’s Bitmine. On-chain data from Lookonchain shows that Bitmine is the largest Ethereum loser, with its portfolio down by over $6 billion.

    Ahead of recovery expectations, many in the industry are watching Strategy and its funding model, especially as its stock price is in free fall. Per Google News data, MSTR stock was trading at $138.62 in pre-market, down by over 7% in 24 hours.

    #MicroStrategy #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 13:44
    -207,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours, But It's Getting Better on Exchanges
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 13:10
    Shiba Inu Crashes to $0.00000666: Why This Unusual Price Point Matters
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global Games Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Platform Shaping the Future of Gaming, Web3, and Interactive Entertainment
    Global AI Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Defining Platform Driving the Future of Artificial Intelligence
    Gate TradFi Web Access Now Open, Strengthening One-Stop Multi-Asset Trading System
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 14:20
    Saylor's Strategy Places New $75.3 Million Bet on Bitcoin
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 13:44
    -207,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours, But It's Getting Better on Exchanges
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 13:10
    Shiba Inu Crashes to $0.00000666: Why This Unusual Price Point Matters
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 12:28
    4,804,534 SHIB Erased in 24 Hours After 380% Burn Surge
    article image Yuri Molchan
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Feb 2, 2026 - 12:26
    Morning Crypto Report: Binance Suddenly Unlocks One Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bitcoin Whitepaper Name Admits and Denies Epstein Links, $2.36 Billion Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Gets in Trouble With Ethereum
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 14:20
    Saylor's Strategy Places New $75.3 Million Bet on Bitcoin
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 13:44
    -207,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours, But It's Getting Better on Exchanges
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 13:10
    Shiba Inu Crashes to $0.00000666: Why This Unusual Price Point Matters
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all