Saylor's Strategy (MSTR) Stock Rallies 9% Amid Bitcoin Price Rebound

Bitcoin price, along with MSTR stock, has rebounded by the end of the week, showing high volatility on Valentine’s Day.

Shares of Strategy (MSTR), formerly MicroStrategy, surged 8.85% Friday, finishing at $133.88 after bouncing around in a range from $125.76 to $135.25. Volume was hefty, with roughly 24.6 million shares traded.

Bitcoin surged close to 5% late Friday, after January U.S. inflation numbers landed just below forecasts. That’s giving traders some optimism about possible rate cuts ahead.

At press time, BTC is traded at $69,701, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Strategy remains ultimate BTC HODLer

The company also put out a free writing prospectus on Friday for its “STRC” preferred stock, laying out an 11.25% annualized dividend for February and a monthly cash distribution.

According to the SEC filing, the preferred is meant to hover close to $100 per share, with monthly tweaks to the dividend rate to keep it there. Investors on record as of Feb. 15 are set to receive their payout on Feb. 28.

However, the mood remains weak. Bitcoin’s price has dropped almost 50% since its October 6 high, and U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs have bled outflows, with around $12 billion since November 2025.

When recently asked whether there was a price point at which MicroStrategy would be forced to capitulate and sell its holdings, Saylor rejected the premise entirely.

"That's an unfounded concern. The truth is our net leverage ratio is half that of the typical investment-grade company," Saylor said. "We've got 50 years' worth of dividends in Bitcoin. We've got two and a half years' worth of dividends just in cash on our balance sheet. So we're not going to be selling; we're going to be buying Bitcoin. I expect we'll be buying Bitcoin every quarter forever."

Peter Brand issues MSTR warning

Veteran trader Peter Brandt has issued a stark warning to Strategy shareholders. The chartist recently took to X to question the resolve of investors in Michael Saylor’s company, which has aggressively leveraged its balance sheet to acquire Bitcoin.

"When on this journey will investors want to start jumping from the Sayl_boat? $BTC," Brandt wrote. "MS will do just great, but what about his investors?"

The "journey" Brandt refers to is depicted in a terrifying technical chart he shared alongside his warning. Brandt's chart shows that the leading cryptocurrency is currently in the process of breaking down from a corrective "bear flag" channel.

BTC has now decisively lost the support of the rising channel that characterized the early 2026 consolidation. Notably, the chart includes a projected arrow pointing all the way down to $54,059.60.

If this target plays out, it would represent a further 28% drop from current levels. For MicroStrategy, a drop to $54,000 would place their holdings billions of dollars underwater.