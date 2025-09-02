Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Saylor’s Strategy Increases Dividend Rate After Massive BTC Buy

    By Caroline Amosun
    Tue, 2/09/2025 - 19:53
    Strategy increased annual dividends for $STRC to 10%
    Advertisement
    Saylor’s Strategy Increases Dividend Rate After Massive BTC Buy
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), a leading business intelligence firm, has made a juicy raise on its dividend rate as it continues to expand its Bitcoin treasury strategy. The move, disclosed by the firm’s chairman, Michael Saylor, in a recent X post, has stirred reactions from the crypto community.

    Advertisement

    According to the post, Saylor announced that Strategy has increased its annual dividend rate from 9.0% to 10.0% on September 2nd. This signals impressive growth in the company’s operational and financial performance, fueling strong investor confidence.

    Strategy buys another 4048 BTC

    With further data provided by the source showing that STRC has seen its price surge to $97.75, the firm has increased its annual dividend to 10% ahead of its next payout date scheduled for September 30, 2025.

    HOT Stories
    Saylor’s Strategy Increases Dividend Rate After Massive BTC Buy
    Joe Lubin's ETH Company Announces Latest Purchase
    SWIFT CIO Takes Dig at Ripple: ‘Surviving Lawsuits Isn’t Resilience’
    XRP Saved? Crucial Candlestick Reversal, Solana (SOL) Is New Ethereum? Bitcoin (BTC): Hardest Reversal Attempt?

    Moreover, the stock has seen its market capitalization hit a massive $2.74 billion as the firm remains committed to expanding its financial operations while boosting the value of STRC via its crypto engagements.

    Advertisement

    While the reason behind the increase in the STRC dividend rate was not clearly stated by the company, commentators have attributed the development to Strategy’s massive BTC winnings.

    Just a few hours earlier, Saylor had taken to X to confirm another major BTC purchase by Strategy. The firm had acquired a massive 4,048 BTC worth about $449.3 million. While the massive BTC buy was made at an average price of $110,981 per BTC, the firm has seen its year-to-date BTC yield surge to 25.7%.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 09/02/2025 - 14:09
    Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Confirms Golden Cross as Volume Shoots 40%
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Following the latest BTC buy from Strategy, its Bitcoin holdings have now reached a massive 636,505 BTC, acquired at an average purchase price of $73,765 per BTC.

    With Bitcoin being the major powerhouse for Strategy’s financial dealings, its recent decision to offer shareholders juicy rates on its annual returns suggests that the increase in its BTC portfolio has fueled notable growth for STRC. As such, Strategy is able to pay out more dividends to investors, all thanks to its mega Bitcoin treasury.

    Nonetheless, the move suggests that Strategy’s massive Bitcoin winnings have not only paid off in its market worth but have also boosted its shareholder value, posing STRC for further price surge amid growing demand for Strategy’s investment products.

    #Bitcoin #MicroStrategy #Michael Saylor
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 18:47
    Key Reason Why Bitcoin Is Never Dropping Below $52K Again
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 16:39
    Is Alibaba's Jack Ma Betting on Ethereum?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M in Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
    Pioneering AI Visionary Vincent Boucher & AGI Alpha Announce a Meta‑Agentic AGI Jobs Marketplace Platform
    Falcon Finance Publishes Full USDf Reserve Breakdown and Weekly Attestations On Updated Transparency Page
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 19:53
    Saylor’s Strategy Increases Dividend Rate After Massive BTC Buy
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 18:47
    Key Reason Why Bitcoin Is Never Dropping Below $52K Again
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 16:39
    Is Alibaba's Jack Ma Betting on Ethereum?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all