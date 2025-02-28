Advertisement
AD

    Saylor: Sell Your Kidney But Keep Bitcoin

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 28/02/2025 - 7:54
    Bitcoin has dropped below $80,000, and Michael Saylor is already talking about selling kidneys on X
    Advertisement
    Saylor: Sell Your Kidney But Keep Bitcoin
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Strategy CEO Michael Saylor has caused some backlash on X after seemingly joking after seemingly joking about selling kidneys following Bitcoin's massive crash below the $80,000 level. 

    Advertisement

    "Sell a kidney if you must, but keep the Bitcoin," he said on X. 

    Some have commented that the joke went too far. One user initially thought that this was a parody account before realizing that this was a real post. 

    HOT Stories
    Saylor: Sell Your Kidney But Keep Bitcoin
    Bitcoin and XRP Collapse, and This Whale Just Lost $17 Million
    Still Fretting Over Bitcoin Crash? Former Goldman Analyst Sees Bitcoin Surging to $200,000
    Breaking: SEC Drops Case Against Consensys

    "Saylors out here trying to have people sell their kidneys so that his investors don’t take both of his and feed him to the fishes," another X user said.

    Advertisement

    Back in 2021, the former Strategy CEO famously urged people to mortgage their houses to buy more Bitcoin. Back then, Bitcoin was trading at roughly $57,000. 

    The viral comment attracted plenty of backlash back then due to its recklessness when the cryptocurrency collapsed in 2022. Saylor, however, claimed that it was not bad financial advice, defending his statements. 

    Will Strategy be a forced seller? 

    Strategy went on a massive accumulation spree over the past several months, with its total Bitcoin holdings approaching the 500,000 BTC mark. 

    The company's average price currently stands at f $66,350. If the current downtrend continues at such a rapid pace, the MSTR stock could end up being underwater in the near future. 

    However, Vetle Lunde of K33 Research says that Strategy is still "years away" from being a forced seller even if the price of Bitcoin plunges.   

    Keep seeing MSTR’s average entry price pop up more frequently on my timeline. It’s irrelevant. We’re still years away from any scenario where MSTR would be a forced seller, and their average entry price is just noisy engagement material.

    #Bitcoin News

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 28, 2025 - 6:05
    Bitcoin and XRP Collapse, and This Whale Just Lost $17 Million
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Feb 28, 2025 - 0:01
    3 Major Dogecoin (DOGE) Support Levels, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Attempts Solid Recovery, Solana (SOL) Sees Secret Whale Accumulation
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Connected Banking Summit 2025: Industry Leaders Driving Financial Innovation
    Frog Knox Presale Launches Amid Fort Knox Controversy, Offering Unique Investment Opportunity
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Saylor: Sell Your Kidney But Keep Bitcoin
    Bitcoin and XRP Collapse, and This Whale Just Lost $17 Million
    3 Major Dogecoin (DOGE) Support Levels, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Attempts Solid Recovery, Solana (SOL) Sees Secret Whale Accumulation
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD