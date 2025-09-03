Saylor Outperforming Powell, Analyst Says

Advertisement

Bitcoin evangelist Pierre Rochard has argued that Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor is currently outperforming Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Rochard believes that the Fed needs to own the largest cryptocurrency.

"Full reserve banking"

The Fed runs a fractional reserve system that allows banks to keep only a small portion of deposits while lending out the rest.

The interest rate the Fed pays on reserves or Treasuries currently stands at 4.5%.

Hence, Rochard argues that the Fed system carries a lot of risk while offering a relatively low return.

In the meantime, STRC, Strategy's preferred stock, is backed by Bitcoin reserves. Strategy is currently the world's largest holder of the leading cryptocurrency with a total of 636,505 BTC. Strategy's balance sheet has grown by roughly 580% due to its Bitcoin exposure.

Rochard argues that this actually represents "full reserve banking" due to Strategy's vast Bitcoin holdings.

Strategy recently increased the STRC dividend to 10%, which is considerably higher compared to the aforementioned 4.5%.

Fed will not own Bitcoin

Rochard has opined that the Fed itself should hold Bitcoin after commenting on the soundness of Strategy's treasury reserve strategy.