Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Satoshi-Era Address Suddenly Active Again After 13 Years of Sleep

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 12/09/2025 - 8:53
    A Satoshi-era Bitcoin wallet was recently activated
    Advertisement
    Satoshi-Era Address Suddenly Active Again After 13 Years of Sleep
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to data provided by Whale Alert, another massive Satoshi-era Bitcoin address was recently activated. 

    Advertisement

    The address in question contains a total of 232 Bitcoins that are worth a total of $26.5 million. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/08/2025 - 11:30
    Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Past Major Liquidity Zone, $115,000 Imminent?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    It suddenly sprang back to life after more than 13 years of inactivity. 

    Advertisement

    Sudden uptick in wallet activations 

    This comes after two other long-dormant addresses containing a total of 300 Bitcoins ($34.2 million) got activated on Sept. 11. These addresses were then activated after more than 13 years of inactivity.

    On Sept. 4, another address containing 479 Bitcoins ($54 million) woke up from hibernation after nearly 13 years of inactivity. 

    Overall, roughly 1,011 Bitcoins with a total value of $116.4 million got activated over the past week. 

    #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 12, 2025 - 9:03
    Charles Hoskinson Issues Epic Response to Latest Coinbase vs. SEC Legal Feud
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 12, 2025 - 9:02
    ‘New Bitcoin ATH In Next 3-4 Weeks,’ Glassnode Co-Founders
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    GITEX NIGERIA puts a global spotlight on West Africa as government and global tech leaders back Nigeria's digital future
    Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
    DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 12, 2025 - 9:03
    Charles Hoskinson Issues Epic Response to Latest Coinbase vs. SEC Legal Feud
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 12, 2025 - 9:02
    ‘New Bitcoin ATH In Next 3-4 Weeks,’ Glassnode Co-Founders
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 12, 2025 - 8:53
    Satoshi-Era Address Suddenly Active Again After 13 Years of Sleep
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all