Satoshi-Era Address Suddenly Active Again After 13 Years of Sleep

According to data provided by Whale Alert, another massive Satoshi-era Bitcoin address was recently activated.

The address in question contains a total of 232 Bitcoins that are worth a total of $26.5 million.

It suddenly sprang back to life after more than 13 years of inactivity.

Sudden uptick in wallet activations

This comes after two other long-dormant addresses containing a total of 300 Bitcoins ($34.2 million) got activated on Sept. 11. These addresses were then activated after more than 13 years of inactivity.

On Sept. 4, another address containing 479 Bitcoins ($54 million) woke up from hibernation after nearly 13 years of inactivity.

Overall, roughly 1,011 Bitcoins with a total value of $116.4 million got activated over the past week.