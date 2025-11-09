Santa Rally Started Early for XRP as Bollinger Bands Hint at 53% Surge to $3.48

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP’s weekly chart just printed a reaction where it matters — at the lower Bollinger Band on a weekly time frame. After plunging to $2.12 in wild October's trading environment, the price finally came to the spot that buyers decided is sweet enough to take the risk. The buying activity at this price point pushed the price of XRP up by 7.69%, suggesting that the first meaningful bottom in weeks may be forming.

XRP is at $2.27 right now and trying to build support within a zone that has previously triggered multi-week reversals.

The short-term structure now mirrors early-May consolidation, when a similar rebound preceded a 45-day run toward $3.10 before stalling against mid-range resistance — a legendary setup XRP traders for sure still remember.

XRP/USD by TradingView

If this push continues, the next clear checkpoints are at $2.80 and $3.48, which are the midpoint and upper boundary of the Bollinger range, respectively. Reaching the first would mean climbing 23%, while a full recovery to the top would mean moving up 53%, returning XRP to levels seen before the late-September decline.

Santa rally for XRP in December 2025

Seasonal data supports this, even though the pattern is not clean. Historically, November has averaged an 80.5% gain for XRP, with several cycles showing strong late-year recoveries. The median remains negative, so rallies do not occur automatically, but the bias for this period tilts upward regardless.

The combination of a confirmed lower-band rebound, lighter downside volume and favorable timing gives the market a reason to expect an upward trend.

Whether that evolves into an actual Santa rally by December depends on how XRP handles resistance near $2.80 — the line separating a technical bounce from a real trend change.