    Sam Bankman-Fried Suddenly Reemerges on Social Media. What’s Happening?

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 24/09/2025 - 5:16
    Sam Bankman-Fried's X social media account is suddenly active again
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has suddenly reemerged on social media following several months of silence. 

    His comeback post consists of just two letters that are short for "good morning" in crypto parlance.

    Despite its minimalistic nature, the social media post has already managed to attract roughly 4.5 million views.   

    No, SBF is not coming back from prison 

    Baknman-Fried, whose personal net worth was roughly $26 billion at its peak, had a truly stunning downfall in 2022, which ended up becoming one of the biggest stories of the year. 

    After it turned out that the exchange commingled customer funds and lacked proper accounting, FTX filed for bankruptcy together with its various entities. 

    Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas in December 2022 and was later extradited to the U.S., where he was charged with fraud. SBF was found guilty in November 2023 following a closely-watched trial and sentenced to 25 years behind bars. 

    During SBF's incarceration, his social media account has tweeted on several occasions. 

    The most recent tweet was merely SBF's friend posting on his behalf. 

    FTT token spikes 

    SBF's reappearance has also pushed the price of the FTX Token (FTT) sharply higher. 

    According to CoinMarketCap data, it is currently up by 20% despite the clarification that Bankman-Fried had nothing to do with his account's most recent activity. 

    #Sam Bankman-Fried #FTX #Twitter
