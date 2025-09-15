Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    RLUSD Stablecoin Decouples From XRP as Volume Rockets 16%

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 15/09/2025 - 14:53
    Ripple Labs stablecoin retains its volume boost as altcoin market sell-off grows
    Advertisement
    RLUSD Stablecoin Decouples From XRP as Volume Rockets 16%
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market is facing a bearish correction as of press time, as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP shed their gains. Amid the negative drawdown, Ripple Labs' stablecoin, RLUSD, is maintaining a positive outlook in terms of its volume. Per data from CoinMarketCap, RLUSD’s 24-hour trading volume has jumped by 16% to $109,000,000.

    Advertisement

    XRP and RLUSD decoupling

    Despite their differences, both digital currencies operate within the same ecosystem. As a result, they have a subtle impact on each other. While XRP’s core metrics are sliding, RLUSD has managed to sustain some of its momentum over the past 24 hours.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 09/10/2025 - 15:12
    Ripple's RLUSD Rockets 15% in Volume, Eyes Major Milestone
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    The stablecoin market is heating up, with new rivals like Tether’s USAT now emerging. However, RLUSD is carving a unique market niche for itself as a pro-RWA tokenization stablecoin.

    Irrespective of trends on the broader market, the positive decoupling might help XRP at times when altcoins are shedding gains.

    As of press time, XRP was changing hands $3.028, down 3.3% in 24 hours, just hours after it printed the first golden cross this month. Although the coin is responding to general market sentiment, RLUSD's resilience shows that the liquidity needed to power the next rebound phase in its ecosystem is sustained.

    New focus

    On the other hand, market analysts are generally convinced that mild fluctuations are healthy for altcoin resetting. With expectations of an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) this week, such drawdowns are considered standard.

    Depending on the outlook the Fed officials take, the market may quickly reclaim the lost valuation. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 09/14/2025 - 09:25
    Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    For RLUSD, the upside is massive, considering it might get some shares of a possible liquidity boom if the rate cut expectations turn out positive. A sustained buildup in tech, complemented by regular minting and burning, will help place RLUSD in the spotlight.

    The next big milestone that key stakeholders are watching on the horizon now sits at the $1,000,000,000 market cap.

    #RLUSD
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 14:47
    SHIB Price Crash: Crucial Support Now Tested
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 14:40
    Bitcoin Trader Peter Brandt Gives Rare Tesla (TSLA) Price Update
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    FleetMining Cloud Solution In Focus for Mining Segment Enthusiasts
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million as Exchange Demo Launches
    BlockchainFX Raises $7.24M in Presale as First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, and Forex Goes Live in Beta
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 14:53
    RLUSD Stablecoin Decouples From XRP as Volume Rockets 16%
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 14:47
    SHIB Price Crash: Crucial Support Now Tested
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 14:40
    Bitcoin Trader Peter Brandt Gives Rare Tesla (TSLA) Price Update
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all