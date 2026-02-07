AdvertisementAdvert.
RLUSD Burn Alert: 2.5 Million Tokens Gone on Ethereum

By Tomiwabold Olajide
Sat, 7/02/2026 - 16:43
This trend was noticed earlier with a total of 25,014,695 RLUSD burned on a separate day this week.
In the last 24 hours, 2,500,000 RLUSD have been burned at the RLUSD treasury, according to Ripple stablecoin tracker, reducing the Ripple USD stablecoin supply on the Ethereum blockchain.

This trend was noticed earlier this week with a total of 25,014,695 RLUSD burned at the RLUSD treasury on Feb. 5. These include 15,014,695 RLUSD burned on the Ethereum blockchain, while 10,000,000 RLUSD were burned at the RLUSD treasury on XRP Ledger.

The recent burns follow a spree of minting events at February's start. A total of 28,200,000 RLUSD, 15,000,000 RLUSD and 59,000,000 RLUSD were minted at the RLUSD treasury in three separate transactions for both XRP Ledger and Ethereum blockchains on Feb. 2. A total of 35,000,000 RLUSD was minted at the RLUSD treasury on Feb. 3, while 10,000,000 RLUSD and 15,000,000 RLUSD were minted on XRP Ledger and Ethereum blockchains, respectively, on Feb. 5.

Ripple’s RLUSD total market cap is now at $1.49 billion on XRPL and Ethereum, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Stablecoin insights teased at XRP community event

On Feb. 11 and 12, XRP holders, builders, institutions and Ripple leaders will come together for XRP Community Day 2026, a global virtual event that will celebrate XRP's increasing utility, adoption and real-world impact as well as the broader XRPL ecosystem.

Three live X Spaces are set to be hosted by Ripple, covering EMEA, Americas and APAC regions. Feb. 11 is specifically for EMEA and Americas, while Feb. 12 will cover the APAC region.

In a recent tweet, Ripple highlights a key segment of the upcoming event, "Why Stablecoins and XRP Matter Together," featuring Jack McDonald, SVP, Stablecoins of Ripple, Lauren Berta, the head of Product, Stablecoins at Ripple, with the moderator being Matt Kreiser, the lead analyst for State of XRPL Report at Messari.

This is expected to present a clearer picture of how XRP and stablecoins complement each other.

#RLUSD #Ripple News #Ethereum
