RippleX Sends PSA to XRP Ledger Node Validators on Crucial Upgrade

By Tomiwabold Olajide
Sat, 14/02/2026 - 14:47
RippleX sends crucial alert to all XRP Ledger node operators and validators.
RippleX Sends PSA to XRP Ledger Node Validators on Crucial Upgrade
RippleX sends a PSA to all XRP Ledger node operators and validators to upgrade to XRPL Version 3.1.0 if they have not done so already.

Rippled version 3.1.0, released in late January, introduces new amendments and important fixes. RippleX highlights that upgrading to Rippled version 3.1.0 ensures service continuity and alignment with the network as amendments move toward activation.

The amendments in v3.1.0 include SingleAssetVault, which adds vaults that pool a single asset for use with the Lending Protocol.

Lending Protocol adds the ability to create loans on the XRP Ledger. Loan brokers can create fixed-term, uncollateralized loans using the pooled funds from a Single Asset Vault. The protocol, a highly configurable one, enables loan brokers to tune risk appetite, depositor protections and economic incentives.

"fixBatchInnerSigs" fixes an issue where inner transactions of a Batch transaction would be flagged as having valid signatures. This is because inner transactions never have valid signatures.

These amendments are currently being voted on, with fixBatchInnerSigs nearing majority, with its consensus currently at 70.59%.

Bug fixes addressed by rippled v3.1.0 include a fix to reorder batch preflight errors, allow dependencies so clients can use "libxrpl," remove default fields that change to the default in "associateasset" and expand the number to support the full integer range.

In light of this, RippleX urges server operators to update as soon as possible to rippled v 3.1.0 to ensure service continuity.

XRP Ledger expands escrow beyond XRP

Token Escrow (XLS-85) went live on the XRPL mainnet this week. This feature extends native escrow functionality beyond XRP to all Trustline-based tokens (IOUs) and Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPTs).

The XRP Ledger now supports conditional on-chain settlement for all assets, including stablecoins like RLUSD to Real World Assets.

In the next three days, the Permissioned DEX amendment is expected to go live on the XRPL mainnet, the final puzzle piece of XRP Ledger compliance building blocks.

