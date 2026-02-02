Ripple's RLUSD Eyeing $1.5 Billion Milestone with Fresh Mints

Ripple’s U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin, RLUSD, is closing in on a significant valuation milestone.

Following a fresh injection of liquidity on Monday, RLUSD’s market capitalization has surged to approximately $1.39 billion, putting the $1.5 billion target firmly within striking distance.

Data from the Ripple Stablecoin Tracker (@RL_Tracker) confirmed the latest expansion of the supply, reporting that 28,200,000 RLUSD were minted at the RLUSD Treasury earlier today.

The steady issuance suggests that institutional demand for Ripple's compliance-first stablecoin remains robust.

The steady expansion of the RLUSD supply is largely attributed to Ripple’s newly launched "Ripple Treasury." Unveiled in late January following the acquisition of GTreasury, this platform integrates RLUSD directly into corporate cash management workflows.

Unlike retail-focused stablecoins, RLUSD is being minted to service specific institutional demands—specifically, 3-to-5-second cross-border settlements that replace multi-day wire transfers.

The 28.2 million RLUSD minted today likely shows that corporate partners are actively utilizing this liquidity for real-time settlement, even as speculative asset prices falter.

The Binance effect

January also saw RLUSD achieve a critical liquidity milestone: a spot listing on Binance.

The integration into the world's largest exchange unlocked deep liquidity pairs (RLUSD/USDT and XRP/RLUSD), driving 24-hour trading volumes to over $363 million.

This accessibility has transformed RLUSD from a purely settlement-layer asset into a viable trading counterparty for global investors.