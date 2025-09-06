Advertisement
    Ripple's Mysterious 250,000,000 XRP Transfer Explained by Fresh Data

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 6/09/2025 - 7:22
    Ripple crypto behemoth stuns community with mind-blowing XRP transfer
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Data shared by the prominent blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which tracks down large cryptocurrency transfers, has revealed a massive crypto transaction initiated by the fintech giant Ripple.

    Aside from that, one more large XRP transaction was spotted. Recent data shared by XRPscan contains the details of these transactions, and particularly of that tremendous one conducted by the San Francisco-based crypto giant.

    Ripple shovels 250 million XRP into unknown

    According to the above-mentioned data source, blockchain juggernaut Ripple made a jaw-dropping transfer, moving 250,000,000 XRP to an anonymous wallet.

    HOT Stories
    Strategy's Saylor Reacts to Stunning MSTR S&P 500 Rejection
    XRP Bears Suffocating? Bitcoin (BTC) Makes Unexpected $112,000 Recovery, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Is This First Positive Sign?
    Breaking: Strategy Snubbed from S&P 500 Inclusion

    This equivalent of the third-largest crypto constitutes a whopping $703,901,147. XRPscan has shown that these funds were transferred to a Ripple-affiliated crypto wallet, Ripple50, and the goal was likely to prepare this amount for covering the company’s operational costs as well as adding part of it to the Ripple Payments network, OTPs and various investments.

    Once a month, Ripple unlocks 1,000,000,000 XRP from escrow, leaving around 300 million to itself and sending back the rest. It is likely that the 250 million XRP moved by the company on Friday came from one of these XRP lumps unlocked from escrow earlier this year.

    Besides, Whale Alert also detected a 50,000,000 XRP transfer between anonymous wallets. However, the analytics account @XRPwallets shared that this money was sent from Ripple to a wallet that belongs to one of its founders and a former CEO, Chris Larsen.

    49,999,989 XRP transferred anonymously

    Simultaneously with the 250-million XRP transfer, Whale Alert shared the details of another large XRP transaction. This one carried 49,999,989 XRP worth $140,841,434.

    The tracker marked this transfer as the one made “from unknown wallet to unknown wallet.” But @XRPwallets claimed that this whole amount of XRP was sent to a subwallet belonging to the defunct FTX crypto exchange.

    #XRP Transfer #Ripple News
