Ripple USD (RLUSD) on XRP Ledger Integration on Binance Finalized

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, now supports Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD) on XRP Ledger. Ripple’s Middle East and Africa Managing Director, Reece Merrick, shared the development with the community and the broader crypto sector.

RLUSD competes in $150 billion stablecoin market

As per the announcement, with the integration now finalized, Binance will now allow deposits and withdrawals of the Ripple USD stablecoin on XRP Ledger. This means that users of the exchange can now transact RLUSD directly via XRP Ledger.

The development signals increased exposure of the asset to more users in the crypto space.

This indicates the rapid expansion of RLUSD within 14 months of its launch. Notably, Ripple USD stablecoin, launched on Dec. 17, 2024, was designed to facilitate cross-border payments and provide liquidity within Ripple’s ecosystem.

Lets go 🚀🚀🚀@binance has completed the integration of @Ripple USD (RLUSD) on the XRP (XRP Ledger) network.https://t.co/Rq7DAM1tlI?from=article-links — Reece Merrick (@reece_merrick) February 12, 2026

Interestingly, the Ripple USD stablecoin entered a market dominated by industry giants like Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC). Despite the dominance of these two and other players in the sector, Ripple has continued to push for RLUSD to compete favorably with USDT and USDC.

The latest integration on Binance is a major liquidity boost , as it allows RLUSD to gain massive exposure on the exchange. It also signals credibility that RLUSD is associated with the world’s largest crypto exchange. This, in turn, could drive more activity on the XRP Ledger as more users gain easier access.

XRP holders are celebrating the integration as a bullish development because it increases institutional-grade infrastructure around Ripple products. Additionally, it gives more visibility to RLUSD and positions it to take on industry giants.

At the Ripple USD stablecoin launch, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated that the vision is to compete in the more than $150 billion stablecoin market.

Market growth, partnerships and global expansion

As of January 2026, RLUSD was struggling to break into the top 50-ranked crypto assets by market capitalization. That was despite volume soaring by 135% following active engagements by traders.

Today, Ripple USD stablecoin sits in 44th place, evidence of increased growth.

This climb was achieved through various strategic partnership deals . For instance, in July 2025, Switzerland’s AMINA Bank became the first globally to offer custody and trading services in support of RLUSD.

About two months later, Ripple also made expansion moves into Africa by collaborating with major stakeholders like Chipper Cash, Yellow Card — a payment company — and VALR, a crypto exchange. These moves have helped to sustain Ripple USD stablecoin's astronomical rise in the sector.