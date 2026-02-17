AdvertisementAdvert.
Ripple USD Crosses $1.5 Billion Milestone Amid Institutional Growth

By Tomiwabold Olajide
Tue, 17/02/2026 - 16:18
Ripple USD (RLUSD) tops $1.5 billion milestone in institutional growth surge.
Ripple USD Crosses $1.5 Billion Milestone Amid Institutional Growth
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple USD stablecoin has crossed $1.5 billion in market capitalization as institutional utility grows.

Ripple USD (RLUSD)'s market capitalization is currently at $1.52 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data. The Ripple stablecoin is currently ranked as the 46th largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

In recent news, UAE bank Zand, together with Ripple, announced a partnership to help advance and support the digital economy, with innovative solutions powered by the Zand AED (AEDZ) stablecoin and Ripple’s USD (RLUSD) stablecoin.

Powerful new use cases can be unlocked by leveraging stablecoins, blockchain technology and tokenization, as traditional finance moves on-chain, and the partnership between Ripple and Zand represents a significant step forward in the growth of the digital asset ecosystem.

RLUSD expands

The Ripple USD has seen new listings of late. In a new listing, RLUSD was listed on the HashKey exchange.

In the past week, Major crypto exchange Binance completed the integration of Ripple USD (RLUSD) on the XRP network, with deposits and withdrawals now open. This follows an earlier listing by Binance on Ethereum.

The listing on Binance includes spot trading support for RLUSD and portfolio margin eligibility, and increasing RLUSD’s utility in leveraged trading strategies will be added.

Inclusion in Binance Earn is soon to come, giving users new ways to interact with and benefit from RLUSD holdings.

Earlier in the year, Hong Kong-based crypto exchange OSL announced RLUSD listing with two trading pairs, RLUSD/HKD and RLUSD/USDT, offered to professional investors, and with over-the-counter (OTC) trading services.

XRP sees institutional demand

At the recent XRP community event, Rayhaneh Sharif Askary, head of product and research at Grayscale, highlighted continued interest in XRP.

The Grayscale head of product and research stated that advisors across the country consistently hear about XRP from their clients, highlighting persistent demand.

Grayscale shared this detail in a recent tweet, highlighting the strong community behind XRP as demand stays persistent.

"Advisors are constantly asked by their clients about XRP, and in some cases, it's the second most talked about asset in this community behind Bitcoin," the asset manager noted, sharing a recap of Sharif Askary's comments at the recent XRP Community Day event.

#Ripple News #RLUSD
