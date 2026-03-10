AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin's Funding Rate Hits Lowest Since Early 2023

    By Caroline Amosun
    Tue, 10/03/2026 - 12:06
    Bitcoin has resumed its rally with its price showing a daily increase of over 4%, but its derivatives market remains bearish as the funding rate falls to 6%.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin's Funding Rate Hits Lowest Since Early 2023
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google
    Advertisement

    Although Bitcoin is currently back above $71,000 after resuming its rally earlier today, its derivatives market is flashing an unusual bearish signal.

    Despite the ongoing price surge, broader market sentiment still remains widely bearish as the market has continued to see frequent short-term rallies since the market cycle flipped bearish late last year. 

    While the market volatility had pushed Bitcoin to extremely low levels, hitting prices below half of its all-time high, none of the rallies have been strong enough to help Bitcoin even reclaim the crucial $100,000 level.

    HOT Stories
    $2 XRP Back on the Menu: Bollinger Bands, Bitcoin (BTC) Recovers to $70,000 Amid 500% Liquidation Imbalance, 494 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Leaves Singapore's Coinhako to Major Market Maker: Morning Crypto Report Ripple Exec Celebrates $100 Billion Milestone

    Bitcoin’s funding rate 30-day percentile drops to 6%

    According to a recent analysis from crypto analytics platform Cryptoquant, Bitcoin's funding rate 30-day percentile has dropped to just 6%, its lowest level since early 2023.

    Advertisement

    It is important to note that funding rates are a key metric on perpetual futures markets, which determines whether long traders pay short traders or vice versa.

    Usually, when the rate turns negative, it means short sellers are paying longs, indicating that traders are increasingly betting on further downside.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 03/10/2026 - 10:28
    Bitcoin Exchange Balance Hits All-Time Low, BTC Supply Shock on Horizon?
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement

    Cryptoquant showcased data from major crypto exchanges like Binance and others, revealing that the 30-day funding rate percentile, which compares today’s funding level against the previous month’s readings, has fallen to an extremely low level. 

    Simply put, at 6%, only about 6% of the past 30 days recorded funding rates lower than the current level, meaning 94% of the month saw higher funding than today.

    Bitcoin derivatives see sudden bearish shift 

    While the recent market volatility has lasted for months, recent trends show that this bearish positioning on the Bitcoin derivatives market has become persistent. 

    Over the past month, 25 out of the last 30 days recorded negative funding rates. This suggests that the derivatives market has been leaning heavily toward short positions for weeks.

    This marks a sharp reversal from the conditions seen earlier this year. In January, average daily funding hovered around +0.005%, with the funding percentile remaining above 80% for much of the month. This means that long traders were largely paying shorts at the time as bullish sentiment dominated.

    However, this changed in February when the market dynamics flipped bearish as average funding dropped to around -0.003%, and the bearish pressure intensified into March, where the average has fallen further to about -0.004%. 

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 11:42
    Over 6.3 Billion SHIB Shorts Liquidated Amid Market Imbalance
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 11:38
    Ripple Hosts XRP, XRP Ledger and RLUSD Under One Roof: Reece Merrick
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Records $175M Net Inflows in February, Ranking 4th Among Global CEXs
    Endorphina Club Returns to Host the GamingTECH CEE Awards Ceremony & Party at HIPTHER Prague Summit 2026
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Launches Institutional Markets Summit: Pioneering Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 12:06
    Bitcoin's Funding Rate Hits Lowest Since Early 2023
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 11:42
    Over 6.3 Billion SHIB Shorts Liquidated Amid Market Imbalance
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 11:38
    Ripple Hosts XRP, XRP Ledger and RLUSD Under One Roof: Reece Merrick
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all