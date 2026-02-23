Ripple Prime Exec Breaks Down Significance of Ripple USD Stablecoin Listing on Binance

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Eleven days after Binance added Ripple USD to its platform, a clearer picture is forming around why the Feb. 12 listing matters beyond another spot market debut for the stablecoin.

According to Mike Higgins, BD/CD at Ripple Prime, the real development is not even visibility but collateral status, as RLUSD is now live on Binance spot pairs and approved as eligible margin for perpetual futures. This is all within the XRP Ledger integration.

How RLUSD solves capital fragmentation, according to Mike Higgins

When a stablecoin can be used as margin on one of the biggest crypto derivatives markets worldwide, it changes how institutions manage their risk. Instead of moving capital between different stablecoins on different exchanges, companies can use RLUSD on Binance for spot and perps.

Higgins explained it simply: accepting derivatives collateral boosts capital efficiency and reduces fragmentation between venues. As he puts it, the listing was a sign that the market was maturing.

If Binance liquidity deepens and RLUSD maintains supply growth without discount pressure, the token could consolidate its role as a cross-venue institutional stablecoin rather than a niche XRP ecosystem instrument.

ICYMI: @binance listed RLUSD on the XRPL — live for spot pairs and approved as collateral for perpetual futures. What does that unlock for Ripple Prime clients?



✔️RLUSD can now be posted as eligible margin on one of the largest global derivatives venues

✔️Greater capital… — Mike Higgins (@mikehiggins) February 23, 2026

For Ripple Prime clients, that means you can use RLUSD not only as a settlement asset but also as collateral in leveraged strategies. It also lines up with a bigger industry trend where exchanges focus on stablecoins that meet compliance standards for their risk-managed derivative products.

The next thing to watch is how much open interest in derivatives is collateralized on RLUSD. As of now, according to CoinMarketCap, the 24-hour turnover for RLUSD on Binance is above $100 million. These figures put RLUSD in the top half of regulated USD-backed tokens by total supply but still below major players like USDT and USDC.