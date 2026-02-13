AdvertisementAdvert.
Ripple President Reacts as Big Institutional Player Aviva Investors Moves Funds onto XRPL

By Yuri Molchan
Fri, 13/02/2026 - 10:58
Ripple's president predicts institutional tokenization and DeFi adoption at scale this year.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Monica Long, the president of San Francisco-based blockchain behemoth Ripple, has shared her take on Ripple’s recent “big win,” as she called it: major British wealth manager Aviva Investors has moved its funds on-chain via the XRP Ledger. She also made an ambitious prediction for the cryptocurrency industry for this year.

She posted her tweet right after participating in XRP Community Day and its online Spaces on X.

Ripple's president predicts institutional adoption at scale

In a recent tweet, Monica Long praised the progress that has been made toward “making XRPL the go-to blockchain for institutional DeFi.” She is delighted to see one of the U.K.’s biggest wealth managers, Aviva Investors, move its funds onto the XRP Ledger.

Long believes that this year, financial institutions will start doing likewise en masse: “In 2026, expect institutional adoption at scale!”

Aviva Investors moves funds on-chain using XRPL

Aviva Investors is a global fund manager subsidiary of Aviva Plc. Two days ago, on its website, Ripple announced that this major fintech company, which already offers crypto solutions for businesses, inked a strategic partnership with Ripple in order to tokenize its traditional fund structures.

Now that this collaboration has been announced, Ripple will support the fund manager, as the latter intends to move conventional financial assets, which have real utility, to XRP Ledger. This is Ripple’s first cooperation with this type of business in Europe. Thus, the blockchain giant is gaining experience in working with financial customers in regions outside the U.S. and Asia.

The two companies plan to work together this year to move tokenized funds to the XRPL. The ledger will enable Aviva Investors to use a wide set of features, including compliance. Since 2012, the XRPL has processed over four billion transactions, and now it runs more than seven million active wallets and is supported by 120 validators.

As stated by Monica Long, Ripple expects a lot more financial institutions to go online and tokenize their assets through the XRPL and other blockchains this year as a trend. These expectations are also supported by Ripple launching a Token Escrow on the XRP Ledger.

Ripple’s recent tweet states: “This feature extends native escrow functionality beyond XRP to all Trustline-based tokens (IOUs) and Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPTs).”

#Monica Long #Ripple News #XRPL #DeFi News
