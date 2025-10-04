AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple President on Stablecoins: Three Key Trends

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 4/10/2025 - 11:05
    Stablecoin flurry, branded payment networks, stablecoin-specific blockchains are key trends for stablecoin scene in 2025, as per Ripple's Monica Long
    Advertisement
    Ripple President on Stablecoins: Three Key Trends
    Cover image via u.today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Monica Long, Ripple's president responsible for the company's Business, Product and Engineering teams, shares her views on the stablecoin euphoria. The growing fragmentation of the stablecoin sphere, "branded" stablecoin products by TradFis, case-specific L1s are shaping the space right now.

    Ripple's Monica Long on stablecoins: "Reminds me of NFT fever of 2020-2021"

    Stablecoin payments are now embraced by both TradFi and DeFi services as a "killer" use case for blockchain, Ripple's president Monica Long admits in a thread. However, some major trends in the segment remain controversial.

    First, the stablecoin space today can be compared to what the "NFT fever" looked like in 2020-2021. Many nascent stablecoins lack clear use cases. The segment doesn't need 100 USD-pegged stablecoins, and new launches here might be FOMO-driven.

    Advertisement

    As covered by U.Today previously, analyst and investor Nic Carter also foresees that USDT/USDC duopoly will vanish soon.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 10/02/2025 - 15:30
    Bitcoin's (BTC) Profit-Taking Stage Comes, USDT/USDC Duopoly Might End Soon, Tether's Cap to $1 Trillion: Crypto News Recap
    ByVladislav Sopov

    Inter-bank payments and loyalty programs remain major business-driven use cases for stablecoins addressing the real "pains" of corporations. At the same time, for the majority of teams switching to stablecoins, this purpose is resource-ineffective.

    Second, there's a number of stablecoin-based protocols associated with big brands in fintech. These systems don't guarantee seamless Web2/Web3 interconnectivity, so users should stay aware about on- and off-boarding roadblocks:

    You still have the headaches of correspondent banking but hey! on a blockchain

    In particular, this is painful for money businesses unlicensed in certain jurisdictions.

    Stablecoin market cap routinely hits new ATH over $310 billion

    Then, there's a clear trend for stablecoins having their own L1 blockchains. Tempo, Plasma, Arc are only a few examples here. Such attempts are associated with huge demand for capital investing, while existing blockchains can address the same use cases.

    Building a stablecoin-specific blockchain from scratch only makes sense if payments require certain features and functionality, Ripple's president concludes.

    Ripple's stablecoin RLUSD, issued on Ethereum (ETH) and XRP Ledger, saw its market cap increase by over 11% in just one month.

    RLUSD's circulating supply is close to $790 million. Meanwhile, the aggregated capitalization of the stablecoin segment exceeds $310 billion, which is an all-time high.

    So far, USDT and USDC, the two largest stablecoins, are responsible for over 80% of this whopping sum.

    #Monica Long #Ripple News #RLUSD #Tether News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 4, 2025 - 10:37
    XRP Bulls in Flames Amid 1,155% Liquidation Imbalance
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Oct 4, 2025 - 10:18
    XRP ETFs Approval Countdown Continues With Key Clarification Made
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pixel-Streamed AAA for Everyone: SACHI Brings High-End Gaming to Any Screen, Instantly
    Pudgy Penguins NFT Creator Joins DexCheck as Lead Creative for Upcoming NFT Collection
    What Is Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and How to Mine Bitcoin Cash
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 4, 2025 - 11:05
    Ripple President on Stablecoins: Three Key Trends
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 4, 2025 - 10:37
    XRP Bulls in Flames Amid 1,155% Liquidation Imbalance
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 4, 2025 - 10:18
    XRP ETFs Approval Countdown Continues With Key Clarification Made
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all