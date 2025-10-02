AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin's (BTC) Profit-Taking Stage Comes, USDT/USDC Duopoly Might End Soon, Tether's Cap to $1 Trillion: Crypto News Recap

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 2/10/2025 - 15:30
    Bitcoin (BTC) might be entering crucial price zone, while Tether partner predicts USDT cap to surge past $1 trillion
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin's (BTC) Profit-Taking Stage Comes, USDT/USDC Duopoly Might End Soon, Tether's Cap to $1 Trillion: Crypto News Recap
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    While Bitcoin (BTC) is getting purged again, seasoned analyst Chris Burniske reflects on the opportunities to "fix profit" safely. The CEO of Tether incubee Rumble sees $1 trillion in USDT coming despite crypto expert Nic Carter being skeptical about the USDT/USDC duopoly on the stablecoin scene.

    Bitcoin (BTC): It's time to book some profits, analyst Burniske says

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency, has hit a two-month high amid the news of the U.S. government shutdown. While the price action definitely looks strong, top analyst Chris Burniske says that he would not rule out having some profits fixed at this stage.

    Article image
    Image via Twitter

    The best time to sell, at least part of one's Bitcoin (BTC) holdings, is when prices are still surging, he pointed out in a tweet:

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Bitcoin Reclaims $120K. Is ATH Next?
    BREAKING: CME Group to Offer 24/7 Trading for XRP, SOL, BTC, and Other Crypto Futures
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP ETF Mania Sparks After $19,000,000 Raised, New Bitcoin Price All-Time High May Be Imminent, Dogecoin Bulls Load $3.96 Billion Futures
    Bitcoin Approaching $120,000 Amid Government Shutdown 

    All of that said, still think it's a general time to be booking *some* profits (psychologically easier to do so on the way up), and may share more about my personal approach to that end soon. 

    Advertisement

    Burniske admitted that some speakers are sure that Bitcoiners (BTC) might be done selling in late Q3, 2025, as the cryptocurrency markets are back to rallying. At the same time, traders should be optimistic about "Uptober" promises at this point.

    This statement counts not only for Bitcoin (BTC), as Burniske considers himself a "consistent, but patient, seller at these levels and higher" for BTC and all major cryptocurrencies. Nevertheless, he still raises the cash and maintains allocations to Bitcoin.

    The Bitcoin (BTC) price hit a local high over $119.450 on major spot exchanges today, after adding 1.84% overnight.

    USDT, USDC duopoly on borrowed time: Three reasons by researcher Nic Carter

    The "duopoly" - the dominance of the U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) and Circle's USDC as the two main stablecoin assets - might end soon. Such a forecast was shared by Nic Carter, Fidelity's alum, a partner at Castle Island Ventures and the cofounder of blockchain data aggregator Coinmetrics.

    Carter indicated three potential catalysts for the rest of the stablecoins. First, many TradFi "intermediaries" will have their own stablecoins rolled out sooner or later. The opportunity to get some profits currently shared between the issuers of USDC and USDT will be a core motivation catalyst here.

    Then, the accelerated competition in various yield-bearing stablecoins will also bring in new players. Giants like USDT and USDC will not be able to offer yields competitive with those of early-stage smaller-cap stablecoins.

    The growth of bank-issued stablecoins will be the third pillar of the coming revolution in this growing segment. The banks will release their cryptos on an enormous liquidity and infrastructure basis, pushing forward the adoption of stablecoins as an asset class.

    Currently, USDT and USDC combined are responsible for $243 billion out of $300 billion, a total market cap of the stablecoin segment. Its biggest competitor, Ethena's USDe, is sitting at a $14 billion market cap.

    $1 trillion in USDT "sooner than everyone thinks"

    Meanwhile, Tether's USDT routinely hits a new ATH in circulating supply, with $175 billion in equivalent issued across various blockchains. Chris Pavlovski, founder and CEO of Rumble content distribution platform, foresees this number hitting $1 trillion soon.

    Pavlovski stressed that the rally of USDT's circulating supply to the 13-digit zone is closer than everyone may think.

    Last year, the USDT supply surged from $119 billion to $175 billion, while its main rival, USDC, more than doubled its supply from $35 billion to $73 billion.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 12/21/2024 - 15:15
    $775,000,000: Tether Invests Whopping Sum in Video Platform Rumble
    ByVladislav Sopov
     

    As covered by U.Today previously, Tether made headlines in December 2024 by investing $775 million in Rumble. It remains the biggest investment in Tether's history.

    The USDT issuer itself is seeking funding now. Post-fundraising, the company valuation might exceed $500 billion, which will allow Tether to outshine OpenAI as the most valued private company in the world.

    #Bitcoin News #Tether News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsBreaking
    Oct 2, 2025 - 15:53
    BREAKING: Bitcoin Reclaims $120K. Is ATH Next?
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsBreaking
    Oct 2, 2025 - 14:16
    BREAKING: CME Group to Offer 24/7 Trading for XRP, SOL, BTC, and Other Crypto Futures
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Psy Protocol Testnet Combines Internet Scale and Speed with Bitcoin-Level Security
    U.Today Named Official Media Partner of Cardano Summit 2025, Unlocking Exclusive Reader Benefits
    Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Conference to Feature 150+ Global FX and Fintech Leaders
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Breaking
    Oct 2, 2025 - 15:53
    BREAKING: Bitcoin Reclaims $120K. Is ATH Next?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 2, 2025 - 15:30
    Bitcoin's (BTC) Profit-Taking Stage Comes, USDT/USDC Duopoly Might End Soon, Tether's Cap to $1 Trillion: Crypto News Recap
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Breaking
    Oct 2, 2025 - 14:16
    BREAKING: CME Group to Offer 24/7 Trading for XRP, SOL, BTC, and Other Crypto Futures
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all