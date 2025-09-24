Ripple Partner Exchange Drops Crucial Scam Alert for XRP, Crypto Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Web3 financial platform Uphold has issued a crucial scam alert to XRP and the broader crypto community.

In a tweet, Uphold noted a sharp rise in fake accounts on X impersonating Uphold employees or support channels, some even displaying the standard blue check mark.

Uphold stated, most importantly, that these are not Uphold employees, as only accounts with the Uphold Verified badge (with its logo next to the handle) are official.

In the wake of fake X accounts parading as Uphold employees, the exchange warns crypto users not to engage with such accounts and also to report them. In case of doubt, they should verify information from official Uphold channels.

In 2023, Ripple announced its partnership with Uphold to provide Ripple with enhanced crypto liquidity capabilities to underpin and boost its cross-border payments infrastructure.

Uphold was also named exchange partner for Ripple USD stablecoin, RLUSD, when it launched globally in December 2024.

What's coming for XRP Ledger?

According to the recently updated institutional DeFi roadmap for the XRP Ledger, the most significant near-term milestone is the launch of XRPL’s native lending protocol, scheduled for release in XRPL Version 3.0.0 later this year.

A core design principle for XRPL programmability is to extend functionality without compromising the network’s reliability and simplicity. This year, progress has been made on extensions, which allow developers to add small, verifiable pieces of code to native features, such as escrows or AMMs. This modular approach enables "Smart Escrows" with custom release conditions, without the risks associated with general-purpose smart contracts.

According to Ripple software engineer Mayukha Vadari, the Smart Escrow Devnet is essentially feature-complete and moving into the review and testing phase.

The XRPL community is prototyping zero-knowledge proof integrations with R&D and compliance teams, alongside partners such as Hidden Road. Confidential Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPTs), which is its first application, scheduled for launch in Q1, 2026.